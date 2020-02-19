Amerks Holding Food Drive During Next Seven Home Games to Benefit Foodlink

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will hold a Food Drive during each of the next seven home games to benefit Foodlink, the regional food bank. The Food Drive will take place beginning with Rochester's game tonight against the Belleville Senators and will continue through Wednesday, Mar. 11 when the Amerks take on the Binghamton Devils, a game presented by Foodlink.

"Foodlink is a proud sponsor of the Amerks, who always go the extra mile as community partners to help us build healthier communities," said Foodlink President and CEO Julia Tedesco. "We're looking forward to welcoming the players as they volunteer in our distribution center, and, of course, to the big game on March 11."

Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items by dropping them off in collection bins in front of The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, located in the lower atrium. The items will then be donated to Foodlink, which last year celebrated its remarkable 40th anniversary in Rochester.

Any fan that donates two unopened, non-perishable food items in the Foodlink bins at any of the following games will receive a complimentary voucher to the Amerks home game on Wednesday, Mar. 11 against Binghamton. Vouchers will be limited to one per person, per transaction.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. Belleville

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. Lehigh Valley

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Cleveland

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Utica

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Laval

Wednesday, Mar. 4 vs. Utica

Wednesday, Mar. 11 vs. Binghamton

