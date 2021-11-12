Moose Offense Silent at Grand Rapids Griffins
November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (6-5-1-0) continued their road swing with a Friday clash against their Central Division foes, the Grand Rapids Griffins (5-4-0-1).
Grand Rapids started the scoring in the evening tilt. Griffins forward Jonatan Berggren skated in behind the net before tossing a backhand feed in front. Turner Elson was there and able to knock it past Mikhail Berdin for a 1-0 lead at 5:12. The Moose pushed back and had a few chances, but Calvin Pickard held strong and turned away all 10 shots he saw in the first frame. The horn sounded with the Moose down 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
The Moose continued to fire pucks in the second, but despite outshooting the Griffins 14-8 in the middle frame, found themselves on the wrong side of a 2-0 score. With less than a minute to play, Riley Barber broke in on the rush and beat Berdin with a low shot at 19:41. Pickard continued to stymie the Moose, turning aside all 24 Manitoba shots through 40 minutes.
The Moose went looking for offence in the third to try and get on the board, but were turned away each and every time by the steady Pickard. While outshooting the Griffins 10-9 in the third period and 34-25 overall, the Moose were unable to find the back of the net and fell 2-0 in the Friday night affair. Mikhail Berdin finished the contest with 23 saves on 25 shots in the loss.
Statbook
Cole Maier led the way with six shots on goal
Jeff Malott, Cole Perfetti and Kristian Reichel all recorded four shots
The Moose penalty kill has allowed just one goal in the five games of the current road trip, stopping 16 of 17 chances against (94.1%)
Quotable
Moose Defenseman Declan Chisholm (Click Here for Full Interview)
ï»¿"I thought we played well again. I thought that most of our losses this year came when we were playing well and outshooting teams. Then they find the back of the net and capitalize on their chances. That's just kind of how it went tonight. We are running into hot goalies."
What's Next?
The Moose will face the Grand Rapids Griffins for the second time in two days on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.
