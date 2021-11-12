San Diego Gulls to Host Second Annual Season of Giving Events

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host its second annual Gulls Season of Giving consisting of numerous community events from Nov. 12 to Dec. 18. The Gulls Season of Giving will include multiple drives and fundraisers supporting multiple charities that make an impact in our community, in addition to highlights of positive stories of Gulls community involvement during the upcoming holiday season.

The five pillar events during the Gulls Season of Giving include the San Diego Gulls Food Drive (Nov. 12), Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30), Holiday Meals for Military (Dec. 4), San Diego Gulls Book Donation (Dec. 15) and the Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 18).

For more information on the Gulls Season of Giving, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/SeasonOfGiving.

San Diego Gulls Food Drive - Nov. 12

The San Diego Gulls Food Drive will benefit the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and their North County Food Bank Chapter, which comprise the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County. Participants are encouraged to make donations at the Nov. 12 Gulls game vs. the Bakersfield Condors and be entered to win a team-signed stick. Food Bank volunteers will be available at all Pechanga Arena San Diego entrances to collect donations.

Last year, the Food Bank distributed 63 million pounds of food, and due to heavy demand caused by the pandemic, the Food Bank serves on average 550,000 people per month in San Diego County. Through their North County Food Bank chapter and by partnering with nearly 500 nonprofit partners with feeding programs, the Food Bank provides nutritious food to individuals and families in need in communities throughout San Diego County. For more information or to donate, please visit www.fooddriveonline.org/sandiegofoodbank/SanDiegoGulls.

Giving Tuesday - Gulls Night at Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink at Liberty Station - Nov. 30

The San Diego Gulls will host Gulls Night at Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink at Liberty Station to raise funds and awareness for the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Gulls fans are invited to join Gulliver and the Gulls Girls from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for an evening of skating, enter a Gulls memorabilia raffle and take a free holiday photo. Rady Children's Hospital is a strategic partner of the hockey club and is the largest children's hospital in California providing the largest source of comprehensive pediatric medical services in San Diego, southern Riverside and Imperial counties.

Holiday Meals for Military - Dec. 4

The San Diego Gulls have partnered with Operation Homefront to provide a location for their Holiday Meals for Military® program. The Gulls will host Operation Homefront at The Rinks - Poway ICE to distribute meal kits to 400 local military families. Each kit includes non-perishable holiday essentials, a gift card for their remaining grocery needs and a holiday gift from the San Diego Gulls. Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they have worked to protect and has provided supportive programs and services to military families across the United States for nearly 20 years.

San Diego Gulls Book Donation - Dec. 15

The San Diego Gulls will be visiting Porter Elementary School to share the love of reading by donating books to each student to take home on their winter break. During the Gulls outdoor visit, each student will receive books, a gift from the Gulls and have their classroom's picture taken with Gulliver and the Gulls Girls.

Teddy Bear Toss - Dec. 18

The San Diego Gulls return the fan favorite Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. the San Jose Barracuda. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to the game and toss their bears onto the ice when the Gulls score their first goal of the game. All bears will be donated to local organizations, including Ronald McDonald House and Operation Homefront.â¯

