Providence Bruins Back in Win Column with 6-3 Win over Lehigh Valley Phantoms
November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - Zach Senyshyn scored his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Providence Bruins took down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 6-3, on Friday night. Eleven skaters for Providence recorded at least one point as the P-Bruins went five-for-five on the penalty kill and two-for-four on the power play.
Providence outshot Lehigh Valley, 40-34.
RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH
"Sometimes these games are just galvanizing and I think you saw tonight how much guys care. I thought it was a real good turning point for us. There's still things in our game that we've got to get better at, but those are those intangibles that I believe are so important and even bigger than the wins sometime. I'm really happy with how the guys came together and I think that was a big turning point for us.
"The other night kind of stung a little bit. We talked about it as a group, as a staff. We talked about how we can improve some things and be more clear in our message to the guys.
"It says a lot about some of the older guys in here. They did a great job of helping relay that message. We've got the highest quality vets, I think, in the league in Wagner, Moore, Fogarty, and Senyshyn. These guys do a great job of relaying our message. As a staff, we took a lot of ownership in that last loss. That starts with us and the guys bought in, so that's encouraging."
STATS
- Zach Senyshyn scored his first career hat trick and added an assist for a four-point game.
- Steven Fogarty recorded his third multi-point game in his last four contests. Fogarty has recorded four goals and three assists for seven points in his last three games.
- Jon Gillies got the start in goal for Providence and won his third game in as many starts. Gillies has a 1.67 goals against average and .948 save percentage this season.
- Jesper Froden recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season with two assists. Froden has nine points in his last six games with two goals and seven assists.
- Samuel Asselin and Jakub Lauko each recorded one assist.
- Jack Studnicka scored his second goal of the season. He has recorded three points (2G, 1A) in five games with Providence this season.
- Matt Filipe scored his first goal of the season and recorded a point for the second consecutive game after picking up an assist on Wednesday.
- On the back end, Jack Ahcan, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, and Urho Vaakanainen each recorded one assist.
- 16 of 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on goal for Providence.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 13 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.
Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 12 18
HARTFORD 12 17
HERSHEY 11 13
PROVIDENCE 11 12
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 12 13
BRIDGEPORT 13 13
CHARLOTTE 10 9
LEHIGH VALLEY 12 8
1st 2nd 3rd Final
LEHIGH VALLEY 0 2 1 3
PROVIDENCE 2 2 2 6
