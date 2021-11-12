Providence Bruins Back in Win Column with 6-3 Win over Lehigh Valley Phantoms

November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - Zach Senyshyn scored his first career hat trick and added an assist as the Providence Bruins took down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 6-3, on Friday night. Eleven skaters for Providence recorded at least one point as the P-Bruins went five-for-five on the penalty kill and two-for-four on the power play.

Providence outshot Lehigh Valley, 40-34.

RYAN MOUGENEL, HEAD COACH

"Sometimes these games are just galvanizing and I think you saw tonight how much guys care. I thought it was a real good turning point for us. There's still things in our game that we've got to get better at, but those are those intangibles that I believe are so important and even bigger than the wins sometime. I'm really happy with how the guys came together and I think that was a big turning point for us.

"The other night kind of stung a little bit. We talked about it as a group, as a staff. We talked about how we can improve some things and be more clear in our message to the guys.

"It says a lot about some of the older guys in here. They did a great job of helping relay that message. We've got the highest quality vets, I think, in the league in Wagner, Moore, Fogarty, and Senyshyn. These guys do a great job of relaying our message. As a staff, we took a lot of ownership in that last loss. That starts with us and the guys bought in, so that's encouraging."

STATS

- Zach Senyshyn scored his first career hat trick and added an assist for a four-point game.

- Steven Fogarty recorded his third multi-point game in his last four contests. Fogarty has recorded four goals and three assists for seven points in his last three games.

- Jon Gillies got the start in goal for Providence and won his third game in as many starts. Gillies has a 1.67 goals against average and .948 save percentage this season.

- Jesper Froden recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season with two assists. Froden has nine points in his last six games with two goals and seven assists.

- Samuel Asselin and Jakub Lauko each recorded one assist.

- Jack Studnicka scored his second goal of the season. He has recorded three points (2G, 1A) in five games with Providence this season.

- Matt Filipe scored his first goal of the season and recorded a point for the second consecutive game after picking up an assist on Wednesday.

- On the back end, Jack Ahcan, Tyler Lewington, Brady Lyle, and Urho Vaakanainen each recorded one assist.

- 16 of 18 skaters recorded at least one shot on goal for Providence.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, November 13 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 12 18

HARTFORD 12 17

HERSHEY 11 13

PROVIDENCE 11 12

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 12 13

BRIDGEPORT 13 13

CHARLOTTE 10 9

LEHIGH VALLEY 12 8

1st 2nd 3rd Final

LEHIGH VALLEY 0 2 1 3

PROVIDENCE 2 2 2 6

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.