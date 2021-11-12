Series Preview vs. Stockton: November 12 & 13

The Henderson Silver Knights remain on the road this weekend, taking on the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. PT and Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record on the season is currently 5-4-1.

This will be the first time in franchise history that Henderson will face off against Stockton.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Last season, Stockton was in the Canadian Division where they ranked fifth of five teams. Their record was 11-17-2 in 30 games played.

Nine games into their season, the Stockton Heat have an 8-0-1 record. Their only loss was in overtime at their season opener on Oct. 15 against the Tucson Roadrunners. They are currently on an eight-game winning streak.

The Heat's point leader, Adam Ruzicka has earned twelve points (7G, 5A) in the nine games played. He's two goals away from 30 total goals in his AHL career. Rookie Jacob Pelletier has found success with 11 points (4G, 7A) in nine games played this season. In their game against Bakersfield on Nov. 10, he scored the first goal for the Heat at 1:49 and the game-winner in OT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch on AHLtv

Listen on 1230 The Game

HSK POINT LEADERS

Sven Bärtschi- 7 points (4G, 3A)

Pavel Dorofeyev- 7 points (4G, 3A)

Daniil Miromanov- 6 points (2G, 4A)

Ben Jones- 5 points (3G, 2A)

Jermaine Loewen- 5 points (2G, 3A)

Peter DiLiberatore- 5 points (1G, 4A)

Lucas Elvenes- 5 points (1G, 4A)

