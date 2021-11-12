Wolf Pack Spoil T-Birds' Strong Start to Take Victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (8-2-2-0) raced out to a lead in the opening period before the Hartford Wolf Pack (8-3-1-0) stormed back to take a 6-4 win over the T-Birds inside the MassMutual Center on Friday night.

For the second time in two Colten Ellis starts, the Thunderbirds staked their rookie goaltender to an early lead. In this case, they scored their fastest goal from the onset of a game in team history. It happened when Alexey Toropchenko bull-rushed the net from the left-wing side before going backhand to forehand to beat Keith Kinkaid and make it 1-0 just 22 seconds into the action.

From there, Springfield did not lack chances to extend their lightning-fast lead, with three power-play chances scattered throughout the opening period. Kinkaid and Hartford's third-ranked penalty kill stiffened and kept the score 1-0 as the period entered its final four minutes.

The Thunderbirds would, however, connect again at 5-on-5 thanks to another great individual effort. Nolan Stevens stepped across the left side of the Hartford zone, curled to the middle to dodge a Wolf Pack defenseman, then snapped a wrist shot through Kinkaid's arm to extend the lead to 2-0 at 16:06.

Ellis did not have a quiet period in his own right, as he stonewalled a shorthanded breakaway bid from former Thunderbird Anthony Greco and made another point-blank denial off defenseman Braden Schneider as highlights of his nine-save opening period.

Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, Hartford had one of their finest periods of the season to bounce back in the second. Two goals in the first 3:20 of the period from Zach Giuttari at even strength and Zac Jones on the power play got the game even, 2-2, and the Wolf Pack did not slow down.

At the 6:06 mark of the middle stanza, Tanner Fritz raced up into the offensive zone, drifted to the goal line and patiently outwaited Ellis and a fallen defenseman to locate Cristiano DiGiacinto for a tie-breaking goal to make it a 3-2 lead for the visitors.

Springfield's power play was given a chance to make it a tie game late in the period, but instead, the Wolf Pack added a shorthanded tally as Morgan Barron intercepted a puck at the Hartford blue line and beat Ellis on a patient backhand breakaway move to add to the lead, 4-2, at 15:10.

Logan Brown would bring the Thunderbirds back to within one 5:37 into the third with a net-mouth drive set up by Nathan Todd, but the Wolf Pack held the fort from that point forward, as the Hartford penalty kill finished the night a perfect 5-for-5. Ty Ronning would add to the Hartford lead exactly 10 minutes after Brown's goal to make it 5-3.

The Thunderbirds would get one in the closing seconds, as Scott Perunovich extended his point streak to 11 games with a point shot that got tipped home by Matthew Peca on the doorstep. Seconds later, though, Barron threw an empty netter home from the red line to round out the scoring.

Springfield looks to bounce back once again on Saturday as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. The Thunderbirds have yet to drop back-to-back games this season and remain in first place in the Atlantic Division standings despite the loss on Friday.

