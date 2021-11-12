Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Salute the Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night Tonight vs. Chicago

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves on Military Appreciation Night and $2 Bud Light Friday at BMO Harris Bank Center tonight at 7:00! Tonight is the second of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Hogs Honor Men & Women of Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night

Thank you to all who serve and have served this country. Tonight, all active and veteran members of the military receive a FREE ticket when they show their military-issued ID at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office! Buy Tickets

Have A Happier Hour with the IceHogs

Celebrate the start of the weekend with the IceHogs' first $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Connolly and Reichel Battling for IceHogs Scoring Lead

With a goal and two assists on Wednesday, IceHogs veteran forward Brett Connolly extended his point streak to four games (2G, 5A) and has registered at least a point in six of the nine IceHogs games so far this season. He enters tonight's matchup tied for the team lead with nine points (3G, 6A) with rookie forward Lukas Reichel (6G, 3A). Reichel has three goals (hat trick on Sunday vs. Manitoba) and an assist in his last two games and has also recorded at least a point in six of the nine IceHogs games this season.

IceHogs and Wolves Fire Up In-State Rivalry

Starting tonight, the IceHogs will see the Chicago Wolves in four of their next five games including three in a row starting tonight. The IceHogs defeated the Wolves, 5-3, on Oct. 16 in Rosemont, IL in their first meeting of the season and will see them again on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday Nov. 20 to complete the three-game mini-series. Forwards Alex Nylander (2G) and Lukas Reichel (1G, 1A) led the IceHogs to the 5-3 win at Chicago.

The Hogs will close their four-in-next-five run against the Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 27. After this stretch, the IceHogs will not see the Wolves until New Years Eve in Rockford.

Wolves Prove a Good Test for IceHogs

Since dropping their season-opener to the IceHogs on Oct. 16 in Rosemont, the Wolves have suffered only one other loss and enter tonight with a 6-2-0-0 record to lead the Central Division. Forward Andrew Poturalski leads the club with 13 points (7G, 6A) and is tied for fourth in the AHL in points and tied for second in goals.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

The IceHogs Player Designer Hat Series is back! Be one of the first 1,500 fans to arrive at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago to receive goaltender Collin Delia's custom designed hat featuring leather incorporated into the IceHogs logo! Fans can also enjoy a $2 Bud Light Friday featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 3-5-1-0, 7 points (6th, Central Division)

Chicago: 6-2-0-0, 12 points (1st, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Oct. 16 at Chicago, 5-3 Win

Nov. 12 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Jan. 1 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Rockford, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-0-0-0

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

78-65-10-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Chicago: Ryan Warsofsky (2nd season with Wolves)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago: Carolina Hurricanes

