Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Tommy Nappier from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Nappier has played one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, turning aside 28 of 31 shots against the Charlotte Checkers. In four career AHL starts, all with the Penguins, Nappier has a 1-3-0 record, .851 save percentage and 3.82 goals against average.

The 23-year-old netminder from St. Louis, Missouri also dressed in four games for the Nailers this season. In those four contests, Nappier amassed a 2-2-0 record, 2.62 goals against average and .877 save percentage. Over the course of the past two seasons, Nappier has a 4-7-0 record with Wheeling, 2.52 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Nappier had one of the most prolific goaltending careers in Ohio State University men's hockey history. In 2018-19, he was named Big Ten Goalie of the Year. One year later, he was voted the Buckeyes' Team MVP.

At the end of his four years at Ohio State, Nappier ranked third all-time in Buckeyes history with a .925 career save percentage, fourth in career shutouts (8) and fifth in career goals against average (2.31).

