Stars Recall Peterson; Loan Comeau and Kero to Texas
November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled forward Jacob Peterson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero to Texas.
Peterson, 22, has registered five points (2-3=5) in six AHL games with Texas so far this season. The forward opened the 2021-22 season with Dallas, recording one goal (1-0=1) in six NHL contests. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 14 against the New York Rangers and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0=1) on his first career shot. Peterson has logged an average time on ice of 15:10 and has registered eight shots and six hits.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound native of Lidkoping, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Comeau, 35, has scored one goal (1-0=1) in six games with Dallas so far in 2021-22. The forward has also recorded 13 hits and 11:28 time on ice per game this season. Comeau missed the first six games of the campaign due to an upper body injury.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Meadow Lake, Sask. was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (47th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.
Kero, 29, has logged two assists (0-2=2) in seven games with Dallas this season. He has also registered three hits and three blocked shots on the campaign.
The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hancock, Mich. was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2019.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021
- Stars Recall Peterson; Loan Comeau and Kero to Texas - Texas Stars
- Panthers Assign John Ludvig to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Series Preview vs. Stockton: November 12 & 13 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Second Annual Season of Giving Events - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Knocking on Nine-Game Win Streak - Stockton Heat
- 5 Things: Heat vs. HSK - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Reassigns Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 12 vs. Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Head to Springfield for Key Divisional Matchup with Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Host Wolf Pack Tonight to Start Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Islanders Head to Canada - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Salute the Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night Tonight vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #9: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars Recall Peterson; Loan Comeau and Kero to Texas
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas; Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley
- Stars Recall Adam Scheel from Idaho
- John Peterson Hired as Voice of the Texas Stars
- Back Scores Twice in Texas' 7-5 Loss in San Jose