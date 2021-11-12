Stars Recall Peterson; Loan Comeau and Kero to Texas

November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled forward Jacob Peterson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the team has loaned forwards Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero to Texas.

Peterson, 22, has registered five points (2-3=5) in six AHL games with Texas so far this season. The forward opened the 2021-22 season with Dallas, recording one goal (1-0=1) in six NHL contests. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 14 against the New York Rangers and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0=1) on his first career shot. Peterson has logged an average time on ice of 15:10 and has registered eight shots and six hits.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound native of Lidkoping, Sweden was originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (132nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Comeau, 35, has scored one goal (1-0=1) in six games with Dallas so far in 2021-22. The forward has also recorded 13 hits and 11:28 time on ice per game this season. Comeau missed the first six games of the campaign due to an upper body injury.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Meadow Lake, Sask. was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the second round (47th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

Kero, 29, has logged two assists (0-2=2) in seven games with Dallas this season. He has also registered three hits and three blocked shots on the campaign.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hancock, Mich. was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2019.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.