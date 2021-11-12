Gordie for Garrett Not Enough at Providence

November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Providence, RI - Garrett Wilson led the Phantoms in point production and also in fisticuffs but the Providence Bruins were able to carry an early advantage to the finish line and survive 6-3 over Lehigh Valley on Friday night at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Wilson (2nd) along with Gerry Mayhew (6th) and Brennan Saulnier (1st) scored on the road for a Phantoms team that engaged in four separate fights in the feisty affair. Wilson notched a goal, an assist and a fight to record a rare "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" in the game.

The P-Bruins were led by Zach Senyshyn who had a hat trick which included an empty-netter to thwart Lehigh Valley's comeback effort.

Lehigh Valley (3-7-2) had its two-game win streak snapped and finished the four-game road-trip with a record of 2-2-0.

The Phantoms trailed 2-0 on a pair of Providence power play markers in the first by Matt Filipe and Steven Fogarty. But the Phantoms pushed back in the second period with Garrett Wilson's second of the season on the deflection of an Egor Zamula shot from the left point.

Senyshyn rushed in shorthanded for a goal to get it right back for the Bruins at 3-1. Then he scored later on the in the period on a drop from Jesper Froden for a 4-1 lead.

Gerry Mayhew converted in the slot after a forecheck win for the puck for Wilson with Morgan Frost receiving the secondary assist and the Phantom were back to within two at the second break.

Felix Sandstrom replaced Kirill Ustimenko betwen the pipes to open the third period and Providence's Jack Studnicka (2nd) scored from below the left dot in the third period's opening minute for a 5-2 advantage.

The Phantoms had a strong surge back in the Bruins' end for much of the third period including the first goal of the season from Brennan Saulnier from beneath the right dot assisted by Matt Strome.

Lehigh Valley had some great chances to make it a one-goal game but Providence goalie Jon Gillies made some big saves to keep the Bruins comfortably up by two. Connor Bunnaman was denied in the slot off the rebound of a Max Willman shot. And a minute later Wilson's deflection of a Zamula point shot was denied on a sparking left pad save by Gillies that was his best of the game.

Senyshyn scored at the empty-net late to finish the win for Providence (5-4-2).

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for another Saturday Night Hockey Live game against the first-place Springfield Thunderbirds. Stacy Gabel will be performing between periods. Fans are encouraged to bring their skates and join the fun in our postgame skate presented by T-Mobile.

Tickets are available at PPLCenter.com

Scoring Summary:

1st 2:49 - PRO, M. Filipe (1) (S. Asselin, Z. Senyshyn) (PP) 0-1

1st 12:57 - PRO, S. Fogarty (4) (U. Vaakanainen, J. Ahcan) (PP) 0-2

2nd 4:27 - LV, G. Wilson (2) (E. Zamula) 1-2

2nd 5:55 - PRO, Z. Senyshyn (2) (S. Fogarty) (SH) 1-3

2nd 14:49 - PRO, Z. Senyshyn (3) (J. Froden, T. Lewington) 1-4

2nd 16:04 - LV, G. Mayhew (6) (G. Wilson, M. Frost) 2-4

3rd 0:51 - PRO, J. Studnicka (2) (B. Lyle, J. Lauko) 2-5

3rd 12:43 - LV, B. Saulnier (1) (M. Strome) 3-5

3rd 18:19 - PRO, Z. Senyshyn (4) (J. Froden) (EN) 3-6

Shots: LV 34 - PRO 40

PP: LV 0/5, PRO 2/4

Goalies:

LV - Kirill Ustimenko (L) (0-1-0) (21/25)

LV - Felix Sandstrom (ND) (13/14)

PRO - Jon Gillies (W) (3-0-0) (31/34)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (3-7-2)

Providence (5-4-2)

Upcoming Promotions:

Saturday, November 13 vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Postgame Skate Presented by T-Mobile. Saturday Night Hockey Live with Stacy Gabel

Wednesday, November 17 vs. Charlotte Checkers - Military Appreciation Night Presented by Netizen

Saturday, November 27 vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Thanksgiving Weekend! Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring LIQUID A

Friday, December 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers - WFMZ Coat Drive

Saturday, December 4 vs. Hershey Bears - Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Giveaway Night

Saturday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Dan's Camera City. Bring your new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Phantoms score the first goal!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.