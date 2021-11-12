Minnesota Reassigns Rau to Iowa
November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the team has reassigned forward Kyle Rau to the Iowa Wild.
Rau, 29 (10/24/92), played in three games with Minnesota after being recalled on Oct. 28, 2021. In four games with Iowa this season, he has recorded five points (2-3=5).
Iowa plays at home against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021
- Minnesota Reassigns Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 12 vs. Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Head to Springfield for Key Divisional Matchup with Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Host Wolf Pack Tonight to Start Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Islanders Head to Canada - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Salute the Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night Tonight vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #9: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.