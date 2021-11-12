Minnesota Reassigns Rau to Iowa

November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the team has reassigned forward Kyle Rau to the Iowa Wild.

Rau, 29 (10/24/92), played in three games with Minnesota after being recalled on Oct. 28, 2021. In four games with Iowa this season, he has recorded five points (2-3=5).

Iowa plays at home against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.