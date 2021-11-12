Checkers Drop Defensive Duel to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - The Checkers started their extended road trip by locking in a defensive duel with the Penguins, and it was the home side that came out on top, with Charlotte falling 2-1.

Both sides found the back of the net in the first period - Grigori Denisenko threw a puck in off the rush less than 90 seconds into the game, followed by a Valtteri Puustinen one-timer near the end of the frame to draw things back even.

That would be the end of the offensive fireworks for nearly 40 minutes, however, as neither squad could break that deadlock. It wasn't until Chris Bigras knocked home a loose puck in traffic with under five to play that the Penguins would claim their first lead of the contest, and the home team would be able to ride that out for the remainder of regulation.

The netminders hogged the spotlight for the majority of the contest, with Joey Daccord posting 27 saves in the tough losing effort. Filip Lindberg saw a lot of rubber early on, registering 26 saves through the first 20 minutes alone, but exited the contest after 40 minutes. Tommy Napier came in cold for the third and handled Charlotte's final push, turning aside all 10 shots he was faced with.

Notes

This marks the first time this season that the Checkers have posted consecutive regulation losses ... The Checkers have now lost three of their last four road games ... Four of Charlotte's five losses this season have come when it scores the first goal of the game ... The Checkers are now 1-2-1-0 in one-goal games ... The Checkers are 0-2-1-0 when scoring two or fewer goals ... This marks the second time this season that the Checkers have been held to one goal ... Grigori Denisenko has recorded a point in three straight games ... The Checkers have scored a first-period goal in six consecutive games ... Tonight's 0-for-2 performance snapped Charlotte's two-game power-play goal streak ... The Checkers held the Penguins scoreless on the man advantage, snapping a three-game run of allowing a power-play goal ... The Checkers have scored three goals over the last six periods that Joey Daccord has been in net ... Daccord recorded over 25 saves for the third time in four appearances this season ... Laura White became the first woman to serve as referee for a Checkers game ... Ryan Lohin, Max McCormick and John Ludvig were all healthy extras

Up Next

The Checkers and Penguins meet again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. for the middle leg of Charlotte's three-in-three weekend.

