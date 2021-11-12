Wolf Pack Head to Springfield for Key Divisional Matchup with Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - The rivalry between the Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds is about to have the temperature turned way up on it. Tonight, the two sides meet at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, as the top two teams in the Atlantic Division. This opens a two-game weekend for the Wolf Pack, who will complete a back-to-back set tomorrow night in Providence.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 AHL regular season. It is the second of six meetings between the teams at the MassMutual Center this season, and the first of three meetings during the month of November. These two teams will next meet on November 26th at the XL Center.

The sides first met on October 16th at the MassMutual Center, with the Thunderbirds taking a 2-1 decision. Forward Morgan Barron had Hartford's lone goal in the loss, while forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Matthew Peca scored for the home side. Peca's goal at 6:08 of the third period was the deciding tally.

All three goals in the game were scored on the powerplay. Goaltender Adam Huska made 40 saves in the loss. Joel Hofer made 25 saves to collect the win. All-time, the Wolf Pack are 17-22-0-1 against the Thunderbirds.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Pack completed their third three-in-three weekend of the season this past Sunday with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Bridgeport Islanders. Forwards Cristiano DiGiacinto and Lauri Pajuniemi scored in the loss, while goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 29 saves. Forward Kyle MacLean scored the winning goal at 19:35 of the hockey game for Bridgeport.

Hartford opened the weekend with a pair of victories on home ice, defeating the Islanders 7-4 on Friday night, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 on Saturday. Ty Ronning and Tim Gettinger each scored twice in Friday's victory, while veteran defenseman Anthony Bitetto returned to the lineup and scored in Saturday's win.

Kinkaid leads the way in net with a 5-1-1-0 record. Forward Jonny Brodzinski leads the club with eleven points (3 g, 8 a), while Gettinger has five goals to lead the club. Pajuniemi has goals in two straight games, while forward Tanner Fritz is working on a point streak of four games (3 g, 3 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game with an 8-1-2-0 record, good for an Atlantic Division leading 18 points and .818 points percentage. The Thunderbirds are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Providence Bruins on Wednesday night. Forward Sam Anas scored a pair of goals, while forwards Hugh McGing and Nathan Walker also chipped in tallies.

Springfield suffered their first regulation loss of the season on Sunday, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Hershey Bears in Pennsylvania. The T-Birds went 2-1-0-0 last weekend, defeating the Bears 3-2 in overtime on Friday and the Islanders 4-1 on Saturday before Sunday's defeat.

Rookie defenseman Scott Perunovich leads the club with 17 points (2 g, 15 a), while Peca is second on the club with eleven points (6 g, 5 a). Goaltender Charlie Lindgren is 4-1-1-0 this season, while Hofer has been recalled by the parent St. Louis Blues.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

The Wolf Pack conclude their back-to-back set tomorrow night against the Providence Bruins. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm. The Pack returns to the XL Center on Wednesday, November 17th, when they play host to the Islanders.

To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone 25th anniversary season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

