T-Birds Host Wolf Pack Tonight to Start Weekend
November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (8-1-2-0) return to the MassMutual Center on Friday night to tangle with the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-3-1-0) in Atlantic Division action.
Springfield came away victorious in the first matchup between the clubs on Opening Night (Oct. 16) by a final count of 2-1. The Thunderbirds' power play, which enters the weekend ranked third in the AHL, scored both goals in the season opener and received a 25-save performance from goaltender Joel Hofer in the win. Nikita Alexandrov and Matthew Peca each tallied goals for the T-Birds before a sellout crowd of 6,793.
The matchup pits the two best defensive clubs in the Atlantic Division head-to-head. Hartford has allowed just 2.27 goals per game, while the T-Birds have been just as sturdy in their own zone, relinquishing just 2.36 goals per game.
The Thunderbirds rebounded from their first regulation loss on Sunday in Hershey with a defiant 4-1 win on Wednesday night in Providence over the Bruins. Sam Anas registered two goals in less than a five-minute span of second-period action, and Scott Perunovich extended his team-record point streak to 10 consecutive games. The rookie blueliner has re-taken the AHL lead in scoring with 17 points (2g, 15a) on the season.
Following Friday's matchup, the T-Birds hit the road for their first matchup of the season against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-6-2-0) at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Saturday night. The Phantoms have been playing better hockey than their record indicates, having won two in a row entering Friday's action.
