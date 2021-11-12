Monsters Mount Comeback for 4-3 Victory over Amerks

ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 4-3 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-2-1-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Americans started the scoring after a goal from Mark Jankowski at 9:10 of the opening frame, but Tristan Mullin responded quickly with a tally at 9:41 off feeds from Justin Scott and Billy Sweezey to tie the game. Rochester's Brett Murray recorded the final marker of the frame at 17:01 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 2-1. Brendan Gaunce notched the lone goal of the middle frame at 18:08 with an assist from Liam Foudy to tie the game 2-2 after forty minutes of play. Amerks' Jack Quinn picked up a shorthanded tally at 10:58 of the third period, but Justin Danforth converted on the man advantage to tie the game off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Gaunce. Carson Meyer closed out the game after notching a marker at 15:30 with helpers from Tyler Sikura and Tyler Angle securing the 4-3 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves for the victory while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves in defeat.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 2 - - 4

ROC 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 43 1/3 4/4 15 min / 6 inf

ROC 26 0/4 2/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Tarasov W 23 3 1-2-2

ROC Luukkonen L 39 4 3-4-0

Cleveland Record: 5-2-1-3, 2nd North Division

Rochester Record: 6-4-0-0, 3rd North Division

