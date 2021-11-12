Monsters Mount Comeback for 4-3 Victory over Amerks
November 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 4-3 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 5-2-1-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Americans started the scoring after a goal from Mark Jankowski at 9:10 of the opening frame, but Tristan Mullin responded quickly with a tally at 9:41 off feeds from Justin Scott and Billy Sweezey to tie the game. Rochester's Brett Murray recorded the final marker of the frame at 17:01 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 2-1. Brendan Gaunce notched the lone goal of the middle frame at 18:08 with an assist from Liam Foudy to tie the game 2-2 after forty minutes of play. Amerks' Jack Quinn picked up a shorthanded tally at 10:58 of the third period, but Justin Danforth converted on the man advantage to tie the game off feeds from Jake Christiansen and Gaunce. Carson Meyer closed out the game after notching a marker at 15:30 with helpers from Tyler Sikura and Tyler Angle securing the 4-3 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves for the victory while Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 39 saves in defeat.
The Monsters rematch against the Rochester Americans on Saturday, November 13, for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 2 - - 4
ROC 2 0 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 43 1/3 4/4 15 min / 6 inf
ROC 26 0/4 2/3 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Tarasov W 23 3 1-2-2
ROC Luukkonen L 39 4 3-4-0
Cleveland Record: 5-2-1-3, 2nd North Division
Rochester Record: 6-4-0-0, 3rd North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2021
- Wolf Pack Storm Back to Win Key Divisional Matchup in Springfield - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Emerge Victorious against Checkers, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Spoil T-Birds' Strong Start to Take Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gordie for Garrett Not Enough at Providence - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Mount Comeback for 4-3 Victory over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Drop Defensive Duel to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Recall Peterson; Loan Comeau and Kero to Texas - Texas Stars
- Panthers Assign John Ludvig to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Series Preview vs. Stockton: November 12 & 13 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls to Host Second Annual Season of Giving Events - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Knocking on Nine-Game Win Streak - Stockton Heat
- 5 Things: Heat vs. HSK - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Reassigns Rau to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 12 vs. Cleveland - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Head to Springfield for Key Divisional Matchup with Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Host Wolf Pack Tonight to Start Weekend - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Islanders Head to Canada - Bridgeport Islanders
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Salute the Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night Tonight vs. Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #9: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Mount Comeback for 4-3 Victory over Amerks
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Fight Comes up Short in 3-2 Shootout Loss Senators
- Monsters Point Streak Snapped in 6-2 Loss to Senators
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings