Moose Hold off Milwaukee in OT

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (9-19-1-1) secured a 4-3 overtime win against the Milwaukee Admirals (16-10-2-3) on Wednesday. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win against the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday.

Both teams were held off the scoresheet through the first period. Mason Shaw and Dylan Anhorn paced Manitoba's offence with two shots a piece. Kevin Gravel registered three shots for Milwaukee. Thomas Milic made 11 saves in the Manitoba crease, and Magnus Chrona made eight stops for Milwaukee.

Ben King opened the scoring for the Moose, five minutes into the second period, to give them a 1-0 lead. Kevin Gravel struck back for the Admirals two minutes later to settle the score at 1-1. Jake Livingstone added a goal of his own with six minutes left in the frame to give the Admirals their first lead. Mason Shaw capitalized on a late Moose powerplay in the final minutes of the period, to tie things back up at 2-2. Milic made 10 stops in net for Manitoba, and Chrona made seven stops in the Milwaukee crease.

Parker Ford fired one past Chrona to give Manitoba a 3-2 lead just 89 seconds into the final frame. Marc Del Gazo tied the game once again for the Admirals, settling things at 3-3 with 10 minutes left in regulation. Neither team was able to find a winner in the remainder of the period, sending the game into overtime. Dylan Anhorn deflected a Parker Ford shot into the net 0.6 seconds remaining to snag a 4-3 win for the Moose. Milic wrapped with 31 saves for Manitoba, and Chrona finished with 25 stops for Milwaukee.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Dylan Anhorn (Click for full interview)

"Good effort by the guys tonight. We took some momentum off the last game to put two together here, so it feels pretty good. We're hoping to continue it this weekend."

Statbook

Dylan Anhorn (1G, 1A) has recorded points in four straight games (1G, 4A)

Nikita Chibrikov (1A) has points in two straight games (1G, 1A)

C.J. Suess (2A) has three points through his past two games (3A)

Fabian Wagner (1A) recorded his first AHL point

Parker Ford (1G, 1A) has goals in three straight games

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Jan. 10 in Grand Rapids. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

