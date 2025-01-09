Bojangles Game Preview: January 10 vs Hershey

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are back at the Coliseum and kicking off an extended home stand by hosting the defending champs in a battle at the top of the division.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 19-8-1-2 (3rd Atlantic)

HER - 21-11-3-0 (1st Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 30.8% (1st) / 87.1% (3rd)

HER - 17.0% (t-17th) / 85.6% (t-7th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.67 GF/Game (1st) / 2.73 GA/Game (t-9th)

HER - 3.23 GF/Game (10th) / 2.80 GA/Game (t-12th)

Head-To-Head

3-0-0-1

THE STORYLINES

COMING IN HOT

The Checkers enter this weekend's series against Hershey as one of the league's hottest teams. They are 8-2-0-0 over their last 10 games, the best record over that stretch in the division and the second-best mark in the conference. That run featured the Checkers navigating the Atlantic gauntlet and picking up a win over five different division foes.

The defending champion Bears continue to reign atop the Atlantic standings, but they head into the Queen City with a 4-6-0-0 record over their last 10 contests.

LOCKING IT DOWN

A key part of Charlotte's recent success has come on the defensive side of things. Over that last stretch of 10 games, the Checkers have surrendered just 21 total goals and pushed their way into the top 10 of the league's goals allowed per game rankings.

The Checkers continue to stand as the league's top shot-suppressing squad, averaging under 25 shots against per game. They'll look to keep that rolling against a Hershey team that ranks 10th in the AHL's offensive rankings.

LEONARD LIGHTS IT UP

On the offensive side of things, John Leonard has been a huge production driver for Charlotte thus far. The forward - who was recently named to the AHL All-Star Classic - leads the team with 31 points through 30 games and ranks in the league's top 10 in both goals and points. Leonard has been especially dominant over the last month and a half, as only one player in the AHL has scored more points since Nov. 22 than him (21 points in 17 games).

THE INFO

Friday's game features a Family Night deal, in which fans can save $10 per ticket by purchasing at least four online here.

Saturday's game is NASCAR Night, presented by NASCAR! Five drivers - Josh Berry, Todd Gilliland, Ryan Preece, William Sawalich and Ryan Ellis - will be signing autographs in the Connector hallway between Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium from 5 to 5:45. Click here for more info and to get your tickets.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey! Click here to get a subscription.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

