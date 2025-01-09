Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: January 9th, 2025

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will play their second three-in-three set of the season this weekend.

The club concludes their four-game road trip tomorrow night in Allentown, then returns home for a pair of tilts at the XL Center.

Friday, January 10 th, 2025, @ Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Phantoms will meet for the fourth time this season on Friday night. Each of the first three meetings has required either overtime or a shootout.

The Phantoms opened up both the regular season and the head-to-head series with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Wolf Pack on Oct. 12 at the PPL Center.

The Wolf Pack responded with a 4-3 overtime victory at the XL Center on Oct. 25, but the Phantoms won the most recent meeting 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 27.

Olle Lycksell potted the shootout winner on Oct. 12, a game in which the Phantoms scored all three of their regulation goals on the power play.

Bo Groulx had the overtime winner for the Wolf Pack on Oct. 25, while Samu Tuomaala applied the dagger on Nov. 27.

Anton Blidh has three goals in three games against the Phantoms this season, while Alex Belzile has five assists in two games in the head-to-head series.

Saturday, January 11 th, 2025, Vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7:00 p.m.): The sides conclude a home-and-home set on Saturday night in Hartford. This will be the third and final visit to the XL Center for the Phantoms this season.

This game marks the 50 th Anniversary of professional hockey in Hartford. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. for a special pregame ceremony. Numerous Hartford hockey alumni will be returning to the XL Center, while video tributes from former players and coaches will be played throughout the night.

The Wolf Pack will also be wearing specialty jerseys on this night.

Sunday, January 12 th, 2025, Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (5:00 p.m.): Round seven of the 'I-91 Rivalry' goes Sunday in Hartford as the Wolf Pack welcomes the Thunderbirds to town for the weekend finale.

The Thunderbirds hold a 4-2 edge in the head-to-head matchup, having won four straight games prior to the most recent meeting between the rivals. In that meeting, on New Year's Eve at the MassMutual Center, the Wolf Pack scored a season-high seven goals in a 7-0 victory.

Adam Sýkora recorded his first career multi-goal AHL outing in the victory, while Talyn Boyko made his first career AHL start. Boyko made 32 saves to collect both his first shutout and victory in the league. He was also credited with his first career AHL assist on Blade Jenkins' first-period goal.

The Wolf Pack also claimed a 6-5 victory on Oct. 18 in their home opener over the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds have won two out of three at the XL Center, however. They claimed a 5-2 victory on Oct. 27 and a 4-2 triumph on Nov. 23.

Quick Hits:

- On Wednesday, Belzile and Dylan Garand were named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

- This will be Belzile's second trip to the AHL All-Star Classic. He represented the Laval Rocket in 2019.

- This will be Garand's first trip to the AHL All-Star Classic.

- The Wolf Pack are 2-1-0-0 on their current four-game road trip. They have outscored opponents 12-6 (+6) during the trip.

