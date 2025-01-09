Blue Jackets Recall Forward Owen Sillinger from Monsters

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets added forward Owen Sillinger to the club's roster from the Monsters on emergency recall. In 34 appearances for Cleveland this season, Sillinger tallied 8-17-25 with 18 penalty minutes and an even rating.

A 5'10", 182 lb. left-shooting native of Regina, SK, Sillinger, 27, supplied 33-77-110 with 148 penalty minutes in 192 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25. Prior to his professional career, Sillinger contributed 51-64-115 with 125 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 134 career NCAA appearances for Bemidji State University spanning four seasons from 2018-22. Sillinger was named to the 2021-22 CCHA Second All-Star Team, the 2019-20 WCHA Third All-Star Team, and the 2018-19 WCHA All-Rookie Team and served as Bemidji State's captain in 2021-22.

During his junior career, Sillinger registered 66-87-153 with 88 penalty minutes and an even rating in 171 career BCHL appearances for the Penticton Vees spanning three seasons from 2015-18 and helped the Vees claim the 2017 BCHL Championship. Sillinger wore the captain's "C" for Penticton in 2017-18.

