Battle of the North Division Continues as Monsters Host Rocket Friday and Saturday

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters host the Laval Rocket in a battle of the North Division for Monsters Hockey Club Appreciation Night on Friday, January 10, and Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 11, with both puck drops set for 7:00 p.m. The first 10,000 fans to Saturday night's game will receive a WMMS The Buzzard t-shirt giveaway.

Fresh off a 2-0-0-1 start to 2025, the Monsters currently sit second in the North Division and two points ahead of the Rocket. The top five teams in the North are separated by seven points with Cleveland only one point out of first place. Since the Monsters last home game, forwards Luca Del Bel Belluz, Trey Fix-Wolansky and defenseman Denton Mateychuk were selected to the AHL All-Star Classic in Coachella Valley taking place February 2-3.

On Friday, Monsters Hockey Club members will be recognized throughout the game as a special thank you for their unwavering support they give the team. MHC members will have the chance to join the night through moments like Benchwarmers and Cave Crew as well as riding the Zamboni and Modelo Fan Cruiser. Members will also find themselves a part of the action through in game recognitions and contests. In addition to receiving a special appreciation gift at the game, MHC Members will have a special postgame skate held for them.

Friday's game also marks another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Hockey for Heroes presented by ZippityPrint will take place as local veterans are honored during the game and receive a chance to meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night. The Monsters and ZippityPrint are also excited to team up for the third installment of the limited edition Friday night game match up posters. A limited number of posters will be made available outside Portal 2 for fans to start collecting with eight different designs being distributed throughout the year.

The Monsters fan-favorite Cleveland Rocks Night returns on Saturday with a WMMS Buzzard t-shirt giveaway to the first 10,000 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. iHeart Media personalities Rob Anthony, Alan Cox and Tony McGinty will join the night through special appearances including being guest emcees. Fans will catch music from numerous Rock Hall Inductees throughout Saturday including during Crowd Karaoke, Category Challenges, Trivia and an Air Guitar Camera. Local teenage guitarist Max Stakolich will make his return to electrify the FieldHouse during the National Anthem and a special second intermission performance with the 216 Stix.

Fans will be able to take home a piece of the night at the Cargill Community Corner outside Portal 6 where six vinyl records will be up for auction featuring the favorite artists of select players with a signed note from the Monsters team. The items will be available through DASH with the proceeds benefitting the Monsters Community Foundation. Center Ice will offer a $150 WMMS Buzzard Jersey as the Item of the Game both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

