AHL Announces Rory Kerins and Devin Cooley to 2025 AHL All-Star Game

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The American Hockey League (AHL) today announced that two Calgary Wranglers players, Rory Kerins and Devin Cooley, have been selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey. Both players will represent Team Pacific at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, which will be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, California.

Kerins, in his second full season with the AHL, currently ranks second in league scoring with 34 points in 34 games. With 21 goals this season, Kerins currently leads the AHL. The native of Caledon, Ontario, has played 98 AHL games with the Wranglers, accumulating 38 goals and 30 assists for 68 career points. In recognition of his strong start to the season, Kerins was named the AHL Player of the Month for October, after recording 11 points in just 10 games. Selected by Calgary in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, this marks Kerins' first career appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Cooley, now in his fourth AHL season, has enjoyed a breakout year as the starting goaltender for the Wranglers. The undrafted netminder has posted an impressive 0.937 save percentage, which sits second in league leaders, along with a 1.99 goals-against average. Cooley leads the AHL with 17 wins this season. Cooley has also appeared in six NHL games last season with the San Jose Sharks. This marks his first selection to the AHL All-Star Classic.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, will feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, presented by Silvercrest, on Sunday, February 2. On Monday, February 3, the event will include the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest, followed by the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

