Iowa Opens Calfornia Swing with 5-1 Loss to San Diego

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Iowa Wild outshot the San Diego Gulls 39-19 but lost 5-1 at Pechanga Arena on Wednesday night. Travis Boyd scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.

Carson Meyer beat Dylan Ferguson (14 saves) through traffic 17 seconds into the game to put the Gulls up 1-0.

Iowa outshot San Diego 14-6 in the opening 20 minutes.

Yegor Sidorov capitalized on a San Diego power play from the left circle 9:47 into the middle frame to double the advantage.

Meyer scored from close quarters on another power play with 5:18 to play in the second period.

The Wild held a 27-17 shot advantage through two periods.

Boyd put Iowa on the board on the power play 2:38 into the third period. Boyd received a cross-ice pass from Brendan Gaunce and wired a wrister through Calle Clang (38 saves). David Spacek earned an assist on Boyd's tally.

Rodwin Dionicio and Jan Mysak added insurance goals for San Diego at 7:00 and 14:51, respectively.

Iowa finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage while San Diego went 2-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa faces the Ontario Reign on Friday, Jan. 10 at Toyota Arena at 9 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365. 

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.