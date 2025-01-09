IceHogs, Hahnemühle Partnership Elevating Fan Experience at BMO Center

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Last season, the Rockford IceHogs and Hahnemühle FineArt embarked on a new partnership focused on elevating the IceHogs' fan experience through artistic enhancements to the BMO Center, the highlight of which was the recent installation of an immersive Art-Wall on the concourse that honors the IceHogs' history in timeline form.

The IceHogs and Hahnemühle collaborated on the timeline project throughout the summer with the display making its debut at the start of the IceHogs' season in October. The display panels, printed on Hahnemühle's premium fine art papers, takes IceHogs fans on a journey through time, chronicling the most pivotal moments in the franchise's 25-year history.

"Hahnemühle FineArt is thrilled to partner with the Rockford IceHogs-enhancing the stadium renovation and decoration by merging the excitement of this famous and historic sport with the timeless beauty of fine art and photography," said Jan Wölfle, CEO of Hahnemühle FineArt Group. "Our premium fine art papers add texture and depth to every piece, bringing the artwork throughout the stadium to life and capturing the intensity of the game in vivid, lasting detail. This collaboration doesn't just enhance the fan experience but creates images that will endure for generations, showcasing the unmatched quality and longevity of Hahnemühle papers in the dynamic, newly renovated BMO Center. Fans can also check out co-branded products in the Fan-Shop and online to experience the collaboration firsthand."

In addition to the timeline display, several stunning photographs that showcase IceHogs games and historic BMO Center events have been printed on Hahnemühle's acclaimed Digital FineArt Papers and can be seen mounted on the walls near the box office and in the BMO Executive Suite Level of the BMO Center.

"The IceHogs have been committed to improving fan engagement in every way possible since the [Chicago] Blackhawks bought the team back in 2021, and we're really excited about this partnership with Hahnemühle because it allows us to elevate our fan engagement in a very visual, creative, artistic way," said Ryan Snider, IceHogs President, Business Operations.

"The artistic elements Hahnemühle has brought to the BMO Center really showcases the variety of programs that we have to offer here and highlights them in a beautiful way," said Gretchen Gilmore, General Manager, BMO Center, Coronado Theatre, and Davis Park.

