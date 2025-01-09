Gulls Dominate Iowa at Home

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls snagged a decisive 5-1 victory over the Iowa Wild tonight finding the back of the net in all three periods. San Diego now has points in seven of their last eight games (5-1-1-1) played at home at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Carson Meyer scored his fourth goal of the season just 17 seconds into tonight's contest. He later netted his second goal of the game with a power play tally in the second period. Meyer returned to the lineup tonight after missing the last nine games with a lower body injury.

Yegor Sidorov scored his 10th goal of the campaign. He leads all active rostered Gulls skaters in goals and points (10-11=21).

Rodwin Dionicio netted his third goal of the year.

Jan Mysak extended his AHL career-long point streak to five games with his eighth goal of the year. He has tallied 4-3=7 points in that span.

Sasha Pastujov extended his point streak to three games with a career-high four assists tonight. Four points ties his career best outing that he set last season. Pastujov has now recorded points in eight of his last nine games (4-8=12).

Ryan Carpenter tallied his 10th assist of the campaign.

Tristan Luneau earned his ninth assist of the season.

Nico Myatovic tallied his second assist of the year.

Pavol Regenda registered his team-leading 12th assist of the campaign bringing his season total to 3-12=15 points.

Noah Warren grabbed his second assist of the season.

Judd Caulfield notched his eighth assist of the year to bring his season total to 2-8=10 points.

Calle Clang stopped a season-high 38-of-39 shots for his eighth victory of the year.      

The Gulls continue their homestand this weekend when they battle the Tucson Roadrunners Friday (7 p.m. PST) and Saturday night (6 p.m. PST).            

Head coach Matt McIlvane       

On how tonight will boost the team's confidence Sometimes, just to watch the puck go in the net does a lot for a group, and we found a lot of different ways to score today, getting two on the power play, Roddy banks one in from below the goal line. The game as a whole didn't give us a ton of opportunities for shooting, but we certainly capitalized on the ones that we got.

On Carson Meyer's two-goal game Carson picked up right where he left off. You can't even tell that he's missed any time. And getting on the board that early, that quick, and then finding a way to score another one. He had an impact on the game all the way through.

On Calle Clang's season-high 38 saves tonight Calle was rock solid. They have a team who throws everything to the net and that's going to put a goalie to the test, that's going to put a defense to the test. But Calle had the answer. He was calm and composed and thought he had a really strong game.

On the chemistry the team demonstrated tonight I thought it was huge for them. I thought our last game against Coachella, we weren't rewarded with goals, but we certainly had great looks. I thought the group took another step forward today, and all of a sudden they get rewarded. Hopefully they can keep this and build on it.

On how this game is foundational moving into this weekend Every game is a big game when you're chasing and you're fighting. Our big focus right now is get a little bit of rest and then get ready for a big battle against Tucson.

Right wing Carson Meyer

On being back to play with the group It feels great. Obviously, it took me a little bit there, I was injured for a while and just rehabbing and watching the games, it sucks as a player, not being able to be out there and battle with your teammates. It's great to finally be back and even better to get the win tonight. On getting the first goal tonight Yeah, that's pretty fortunate. I don't know, maybe only one other time in my whole career that's happened, but it's always a great feeling to start a game that way for sure.

On the importance of tonight's win for the team's confidence I think it's great. You score five goals, you're going to win a lot of games, especially when your goalie is playing the way Clang did tonight. 38 saves and combine those two, you're going to win a lot of games. It's a great way to start the homestand here and I think it's something to build off of.

On how important it was to win tonight heading into the weekend These are massive games. Obviously we're chasing down teams at this point, and second half of the season goes so fast. Playing Division rivals, it's all four-point swings. These are going to be big games coming up.

On if there was pressure joining Pastujov and Mysak's line Oh, not exactly. They're great players. They're both workers and good vision, so you know when you play with them a lot opens up and you know they're going to make some plays.

Goaltender Calle Clang On playing with the lead tonight It's always nice to go into the third with a big lead, and then we let one in there pretty early, but I think we bounced back in a good way, and that's the name of this game. We just bounced back from hard moments. And yeah, we were very good today.

On battling through traffic around the net tonight As I said, they like to put the puck in front of the net and then be a hard team to play against there. I think we did a good job today. We kept them on the outside. We also controlled their sticks in a very good way, so we didn't allow any tips and rebounds. It was a great team effort today.

On making Pechanga Arena a difficult place to play for opponents I think we feel confident coming back here to play in front of our fans and I think when we get the fans on their feet, we can build on that and gives us a lot of energy and we just kind of ride on the energy they give us. Very excited for this homestand here.

On how the team can build off of tonight and take it into the weekend I think we can build off a lot of things. We put five in their net, and then we have to keep being strong defensively. But also, when we get our chances, just execute. And I think we did a really good job executing today. Both the power play and the penalty kill was awesome, too so keep building that.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.