Silver Knights Drop 2-1 Overtime Contest to Reign
January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 2-1, in overtime on Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Jakub Brabenec opened up the scoring with a power play goal midway through the first period. The goal was assisted by Mitch McClain and Braden Bowman.
Eight minutes later, Ontario's Cole Krygier tied the game.
Following two scoreless periods, Ontario's Samuel Fagemo broke the stalemate and won the game for Ontario in OT.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Jan. 10 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks
Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
Thursday, Jan. 16 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
Saturday, Jan. 18 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Monday, Jan. 20 | 5 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners
Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 5:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head north of the border to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, January 10. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune into 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
