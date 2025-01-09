Silver Knights Drop 2-1 Overtime Contest to Reign

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 2-1, in overtime on Wednesday night at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jakub Brabenec opened up the scoring with a power play goal midway through the first period. The goal was assisted by Mitch McClain and Braden Bowman.

Eight minutes later, Ontario's Cole Krygier tied the game.

Following two scoreless periods, Ontario's Samuel Fagemo broke the stalemate and won the game for Ontario in OT.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 10 | 7 p.m. | at Abbotsford Canucks

Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Thursday, Jan. 16 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Saturday, Jan. 18 | 6 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Monday, Jan. 20 | 5 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

Tuesday, Jan. 21 | 5:30 p.m. | at Tucson Roadrunners

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will head north of the border to take on the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, January 10. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune into 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

