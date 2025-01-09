Rangers Assign Goaltender Louis Domingue to Wolf Pack
January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Louis Domingue to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Domingue, 32, has appeared in 14 games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a record of 4-9-2 with a .888 save percentage and a 3.64 goals-against average. He has dressed in one game for the Rangers, making 25 saves to collect a victory on Jan. 5 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
In three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Domingue has appeared in 87 games, posting a record of 42-29-14.
In 212 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Stockton Heat, Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Falcons, and Portland Pirates, Domingue is 98-78-27 with a .907 save percentage, a 2.79 goals-against average, and ten shutouts.
The native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC, has also appeared in 144 career NHL games with the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Arizona Coyotes, posting a record of 61-60-10 with a .906 save percentage, 3.02 goals-against average, and two shutouts.
Domingue was selected in the fifth round, 138th overall, by the Coyotes in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He signed with the Rangers as a free agent on July 12, 2022.
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: January 6th, 2025