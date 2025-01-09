All-Star Fagemo Lifts Reign to Overtime Win

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

On the day he was selected for the league's upcoming All-Star Classic, Samuel Fagemo stood out among the rest, scoring on a power play opportunity in overtime to give the Ontario Reign (20-9-0-1) a 2-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (9-22-2-0) on Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum.

Ontario's 20th win of the season also came with a goal from defender Cole Krygier, as well as 22 saves in net by Erik Portillo, who improved his record to 10-3-1 on the season. The Reign secured victories in all four of their contests played in Henderson during 2024-25.

The Silver Knights took the initial lead when Jakub Brabenec converted on the first power play opportunity of the game at 12:28 of the opening period. That was the only shot to get by Portillo, who lowered his season goals-against average to 2.47.

Ontario evened things up three minutes after Brabenec's strike at 15:40 when Krygier netted his first tally of the year on a shot from the left point that sailed through traffic and past goaltender Carl Lindbom. Krygier's tally came with assists from Martin Chromiak and Angus Booth.

Despite the Reign holding a 15-9 edge in shots on goal during the second, they were unable to solve Lindbom and after a scoreless middle frame the teams entered the third even at 1-1.

The Silver Knights' netminder also turned out all seven shots he faced in the third, including multiple attempts during a 5-on-3 power play for Ontario midway through the frame.

With 1:26 left in regulation and the game still tied, Henderson's Robert Hagg was whistled for high-sticking Ontario's Jack Studnicka, contact that drew blood and necessitated a double minor for four minutes.

While the Reign were unable to convert before the end of the third, Glenn Gawdin fed the puck to Fagemo on the left circle 31 seconds into the extra session and the sharpshooter blasted it into the net for his team-leading 19th goal of the year. Fagemo's winner also had a second helper credited to Charles Hudon, who was the third of four forwards that Ontario had on the ice for the play along with Jeff Malott.

Overall, the Reign outshot Henderson 35-23 in the contest and finished 1-for-3 on the man-advantage while the Silver Knights ended at 1-for-2. Although he suffered the loss, Lindbom turned out 33 shots for the home team.

Postgame reactions from Fagemo and head coach Marco Sturm are below -

Samuel Fagemo

On coming out with the win from a tight game

I think this game was a tight game, there was a lot of back and forth, just two goals for the whole game. I think the biggest thing that Marco talked about during the second intermission was just to be patient and stick to it and I think we did a really good job of that. It was nice to see the special teams capitalize in OT so it was a good feeling.

On playing with four forwards on the ice in OT

I think we've done it a couple times and I think the guys that were out there are really skilled guys and we can for sure play defense too. I think that's a good unit and it was nice to see the goal there.

On being able to win all four games in Henderson this season

Yeah, it's nice. It's been tight games here and I think it's a good spot to be here in Vegas, we are able to get nice dinners with the boys here and it feels great to win four games here for sure.

On being selected to the All-Star Classic

I think it's huge for me and my family. I'm feeling very proud and honored to be selected to represent the team and I'm super excited.

Marco Sturm

On capitalizing during the power play in overtime

We didn't really want to go to OT, we had a chance in 5-on-3 and just right from the faceoff on, we just played on the outside and unfortunately it didn't happen but those are the games we need to win and we also needed the points. You never know there at the end and I'm glad we got it done.

On the way his team played overall in the game

We came out not too bad. We made a mistake there on the PK that shouldn't happen and that kind of team, that kind of game they wanted to play, they're just going to wait for their opportunities. We just had to be patient enough and it was probably not our best game but those are hard to win as well so I'm glad we got it done.

On Fagemo winning the game on the day he was chosen for the All-Star event

I was really happy for him, first of all, to be part of the All-Star game. He was not part of it last year, he should've been, but he wasn't, and I think everyone was really excited, it was a big day for him and he finished it off with a nice goal and that's why he's an All-Star.

On Angus Booth playing on the right side of the team's defense

He gave us solid minutes. It's something new for him too but it's only good for him and his development. He's been so good all year long and I'm glad he has a chance to play on the other side and has a chance to learn everything, breakouts too, you name it, from that side. He's still young, you never know, he might need it again and he did a good job.

The Reign return home this weekend for two games against the Iowa Wild at Toyota Arena, beginning on Friday night at 7 p.m. and concluding Sunday afternoon with a puck drop scheduled for 3 p.m.

