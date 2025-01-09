Dino Night, Great Skate Winterfest Upcoming for Griffins

January 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 vs. Chicago Wolves

Presented by Doeren Mayhew

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Rockford IceHogs on Nov. 13 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Presented by MET/MESP

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Dino Night presented by Acrisure

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Dino Night presented by Acrisure: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive an adult Dino Night jersey courtesy of Acrisure. In addition, interactive dinosaurs from Ed's Dinosaurs Live will be on display throughout the arena.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special Dino Night jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of autographed game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation.

Great Skate Winterfest: Skate with Griffins players, coaches, and support staff when the 24-hour Great Skate Winterfest returns to Rosa Parks Circle, starting on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. and continuing until Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. To see skating times, sponsor your favorite player in support of the Griffins Youth Foundation, participate in our amazing online auction (beginning Jan. 13), or to find out more details, visit griffinshockey.com/greatskate.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2024-25 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.