Utah Hockey Club Reassigns Jaxson Stauber to Tucson, Recalls Connor Ingram

Tucson, Arizona - The Utah Hockey Club announced Thursday that goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been reassigned to the Tucson Roadrunners. In a corresponding move, Connor Ingram has been recalled to Utah from his conditioning loan.

Tucson Roadrunners goalie Jaxson Stauber records a team-season-high 41 saves against the Texas Stars on Oct. 20 at Tucson Arena. (photo credit: Kate Dibildox/Tucson Roadrunners)

Stauber, 25, was recalled to Utah on Nov. 20 and appeared in four NHL games, compiling a 2-1-1 record with a 2.23 goals-against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%). His NHL stint included a historic 29-save performance in Utah's 6-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights, marking his first career shutout and the first shutout in franchise history. In 10 career NHL games split between Utah and the Chicago Blackhawks, Stauber has a 7-2-1 record, a 2.57 GAA, and a .916 SV%.

Before his NHL call-up, Stauber played a pivotal role for Tucson, starting in seven of the Roadrunners' first 13 games of the season. He posted a 5-2 record, a 2.29 GAA, and a .930 SV%. At the time of his recall, he ranked among the AHL's best in wins (tied for eighth), save percentage (eighth), and goals-against average (13th). He also led Tucson in single-game saves (41) and saves in a period (19).

Stauber is in his first season with the Utah organization after signing a one-year, two-way contract on July 5. He previously spent two seasons with the Blackhawks and their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. Last season, he appeared in 31 games for Rockford, recording an 18-8-3-2 record, a 2.85 GAA, a .902 SV%, and two shutouts. Notably, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound goaltender led all AHL netminders in scoring with one goal and five assists.

Over his AHL career, the Wayzata, Minnesota native has appeared in 55 games, compiling a 29-18-3-2 record, a 2.91 GAA, and a .904 SV%.

Before turning pro, Stauber played two seasons of collegiate hockey at Providence College (2020-22). In 60 games with the Friars, he posted a 32-21-7-8 record with eight shutouts, a 2.15 GAA, and a .919 SV%.

Goaltender Connor Ingram stops 29 of 30 shots in Tucson's 4-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Thunderbirds on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Acrisure Arena. (photo credit: Coachella Valley Thunderbirds)

Ingram, 27, rejoins Utah after he was assigned to the Roadrunners on a conditioning loan on Dec. 31. In his lone start with the Roadrunners, he stopped 29 of 30 shots for a .967 save percentage in Tucson's 4-1 victory over the Coachella Valley Thunderbirds.

Before returning to game action, the 6-foot-1, 218-pound netminder had been sidelined for over seven weeks due to an upper-body injury sustained in November.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native experienced a breakout season in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes. During that campaign, Ingram appeared in 50 games, starting 48, and compiled a 23-21-3 record with a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA), a .907 save percentage (SV%), and a league-leading six shutouts.

Ingram's impressive season earned him numerous accolades, including being named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Dec. 4, 2023, after leading Arizona on a five-game winning streak against the previous five Stanley Cup champions. He also received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Over his NHL career, Ingram has appeared in 93 games, earning a 36-40-14 record, a 3.17 GAA, and a .902 SV%.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (88th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Ingram was traded to the Nashville Predators in 2019. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on October 24, 2021, and earned his first NHL victory with a 33-save performance in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Ingram joined the Coyotes in 2022 after being claimed off waivers and signed a three-year, $5.85 million contract extension with Arizona on June 25, 2023 after his first full NHL season.

