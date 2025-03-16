Moose Drop Second Half of Iowa Wild Set

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (21-33-1-3) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Iowa Wild (21-32-4-1) on Sunday afternoon. Manitoba was coming off a 5-4 overtime win against the Wild the night before.

Iowa started the scoring when Travis Boyd snapped a shot past Chris Driedger 75 seconds into the contest. Manitoba produced an equalizer midway through the frame as Dominic Toninato ripped a one-timer behind Samuel Hlavaj. The period wrapped with the score tied 1-1. Driedger finished with six saves in the opening 20 minutes, while Hlavaj turned away five shots.

The squads traded goals across the midway point of the second period. Graeme Clarke pushed Iowa ahead 2-1 with a blistering shot to the top corner after a Wild faceoff win. The Moose turned the tables late in their second power play chance of the game. Simon Lundmark's long-range attempt was stopped, but the rebound came to Isaak Phillips who fired a shot inside the far post to tie the game 2-2. Clarke struck again in the final three minutes of the period, capitalizing on a delayed penalty to put the Wild in front 3-2 heading to the final stanza. The teams each tallied 10 shots on goal in the period.

The Wild pulled away to start the third as Liam Öhgren scored on a partial breakaway just over a minute into the period. Iowa brought the lead to a trio with a power play goal three minutes into the frame when a David Spacek shot directed into the net off Boyd's skate. The Wild tacked on one more as Gavin Hain brought the score to 6-2 with six minutes to play. Driedger finished with 22 stops in the loss. Hlavaj posted 27 saves for the win.

Moose forward Ben King

"I thought we kind of came out flat in the third and they took advantage. We've got to start stringing together back-to-backs and weekend series if we want to make a push here at the end."

Mason Shaw (1A) has points in three straight games (3A).

Dominic Toninato (1G) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A).

Shaw reached the 30-point plateau for the third time in his AHL career.

The Moose conclude their road trip with a critical matchup against the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

