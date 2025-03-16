Roadrunners' Onyebuchi Suspended for Three Games
March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game vs. San Jose on Mar. 15.
Onyebuchi was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Tucson's games today (Mar. 16) vs. San Jose and Mar. 22 and Mar. 23 at Colorado.
