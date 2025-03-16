Roadrunners' Onyebuchi Suspended for Three Games

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game vs. San Jose on Mar. 15.

Onyebuchi was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 after receiving a game misconduct for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Tucson's games today (Mar. 16) vs. San Jose and Mar. 22 and Mar. 23 at Colorado.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.