Brown, Miller, Sedley Loaned to Reading

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned defenseman Sam Sedley and forwards Matt Brown and Matt Miller to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Brown, 25, is a 5'9 ¬Â³ left-handed shooting forward from Wood Ridge, NJ who is in his second season of professional hockey. He has played in six games this season for Lehigh Valley this season in October and November. Brown has also scored 17-13-30 with Reading in 40 games played this season.

Last year, he suited up in 13 games for the Phantoms recording two assists while also playing in 38 games with the Reading Royals averaging over a point-per-game while scoring 13-28-41 and representing the Royals at the ECHL All-Star Classic. For his pro career, Brown has played in 19 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-2-2 and 77 games with Reading scoring 29-47-66. He previously played two seasons at Boston following two years at Mass-Lowell scoring 37-64-101 in his four-year NCAA career

Miller, 25, is a 6'3 ¬Â³ rookie forward from Leo, Indiana who leads the Reading Royals in scoring with 11-20-31 in 56 games. He also represented Reading at the ECHL All-Star Game. Miller has played in two games with the Phantoms this season and also played in six games with the Phantoms at the end of last season and also suited up in one game in the Calder Cup Players. He scored one goal which came in his debut on April 5, 2024 against Providence. The University of Nebraska-Omaha product served as an alternate captain for two seasons where he played in 127 career games for the Mavericks scoring 38-33-71. The Fort Wayne area native became the first Indiana-born player in Phantoms franchise history.

Sedley, 21, is a 6'0 ¬Â³ right-handed blueliner from Stratford, ON who has played in 49 games with the Reading Royals scoring 4-26-30. Sedley leads the team in assists and is second in points. He has also appeared in two games with the Phantoms in his rookie season in November and December. Sedley played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL for four seasons where he set a team record as the highest-scoring defenseman in Owen Sound history with 168 points on 21 goals with 147 assists in 236 career games. Last year with Owen Sound, Sedley racked up career highs with nine goals and 54 assists for 63 points.

The Phantoms are back in action this afternoon on Kids Takeover Day when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 3:05 p.m.

UPCOMING

Sunday, March 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - Kids Takeover

Wednesday, March 19 (7:05) - Milwaukee Admirals at Phantoms - Pregame Happy Hour, $2 Draft Beers. Cal O'Reilly of the Milwaukee Admirals returns to PPL Center.

Friday, March 21 (7:05) - Syracuse Crunch at Phantoms

Saturday, March 22 (7:05) - Providence Bruins at Phantoms - First ever PHAN-CON! Costumed Characters. Fans can come dressed up as well. Photo Stations and lots of fun!

Friday, March 28 and Sunday, March 30 - NCAA Hockey Allentown Regional hosted by Penn State Nittany Lions

