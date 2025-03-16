Game Preview: Bears at Wolves, 4 p.m. ET

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Rosemont, IL) - The Hershey Bears look to complete a weekend sweep over the Chicago Wolves this afternoon. After scoring a 5-0 win over the Wolves last night, a victory today would clinch Hershey a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hershey Bears (36-15-5-1) at Chicago Wolves (30-24-3-0)

March 16, 2025 | 4 p.m. ET | Allstate Arena

Referees: Alex Lepkowski (44), Jordan Deckard (14)

Linespersons: Kirsten Welsh (10), Russell Jordan (57)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88), NHL Network (Chicago feed)

RADIO: WFVY 100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET; Television coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey continued the club's 10-game road trip last night, scoring a 5-0 win over the Chicago Wolves in the club's first visit to Allstate Arena since 2005. It was the second straight time Hershey beat the Wolves 5-0 this season, with the previous occurrence coming at GIANT Center on Oct. 20. Henrik Rybinski opened the scoring at 16:38 of the first period, and Pierrick Dubé, Jon McDonald, and Bogdan Trineyev added goals in the middle frame to chase Chicago netminder Dustin Tokarski (4 goals allowed on 14 shots) from the game. Rybinski capped off the win with his second goal of the game at 18:47 of the third period, and Hershey netminder Hunter Shepard earned his third shutout of the season with 21 saves. Hershey is now 3-0-0-1 on the road trip, and 2-0-1-0 versus the Wolves this season

WIN AND YOU'RE IN:

With a win today, Hershey would become the first team in the American Hockey League to clinch a playoff berth. After last night's win, the club's Magic Number is down to just two. The Bears have qualified for the postseason 71 times in franchise history, winning the Calder Cup a league-best 13 times, including in both 2023 and 2024. Hershey was also the first team in the AHL to clinch a playoff berth last season.

REMARKABLE RYBINSKI:

Hershey forward Henrik Rybinski was a standout in Saturday's win, collecting just the second three-point game of his professional career. His prior three-point performance also came this season on Dec. 4 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (1g, 2a). Last night also marked the first two-goal game of Rybinski's career, and he struck for the first time since Dec. 7, a span of 20 games. Rybinski's final goal came at 18:47 of the third period and was a highlight-reel tally as the third-year Bear scored on a shot from between his legs. The Bears are 7-0-0-0 when Rybinski scores this season and 3-0-0-0 when he has a multi-point game.

BIG GAME FOR BOGDAN:

Henrik Rybinski's linemate Bogdan Trineyev also enjoyed a big performance last night, collecting the first multi-assist and three-point game of his career. He assisted on both of Rybinski's goals and netted his 11th goal of the season in the victory. Trineyev's three-point night snapped a nine-game scoreless drought, and his set of assists last night were his first helpers since Nov. 23 at Syracuse, a span of 34 games. Trineyev's 16 points (11g, 5a) in just 47 games matches his point total over 63 games in his rookie campaign last season.

PHENOMENAL PRISKIE:

Hershey defenseman Chase Priskie recorded two assists last night to extend his point streak to four games (1g, 6a). It was his third multi-point game in his last four contests and his sixth multi-point outing overall for the season. He also hit the 30-point milestone last night for the fourth time in his AHL career and he is only four points away from tying his career-high of 34 points, set last season with the Bears. Priskie's next goal will be the 50th of his AHL tenure and the Bears are 19-4-1-1 when he has a point this season.

SUNDAY SUCCESS:

Today's game is just Hershey's third and final road game this season on a Sunday. The Bears are 2-0-0-0 in Sunday road games, winning 2-1 at Providence on Oct. 27, and 2-0 at Charlotte on Feb. 23. Overall, Hershey is 9-3-0-0 in Sunday games this season, and the Bears enter today with a four-game win streak on Sundays. Three of Hershey's five shutout-wins this season have come on Sundays, including the club's 5-0 win over the Wolves on Oct. 20, and the team's two most recent Sunday games.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey did not have a power play last night for the first time this season...Forward Spencer Smallman has assists in two straight games and has posted four helpers over his last five contests....Matt Strome is also on a two-game assist streak...Garrett Roe has eight assists over his past 10 games. Hershey is 10-0-1-0 when he records a point this season...The Bears have outshot their opponent in seven straight games...Hunter Shepard blanked the Wolves for the second time this season last night, and he's stopped all 47 shots he's faced in two games versus Chicago this year. Last night was his 11th career shutout with the Bears, tying him for seventh in franchise history with Pheonix Copley, Vitek Vanecek, and Philipp Grubauer...Ivan Miroshnichenko had his seven-game point streak snapped last night...Alex Limoges left last night's game in the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

ON THIS DATE:

March 16, 1968 - Hershey forward Michel Harvey tallied a hat trick for the Bears in a 7-3 win over the Providence Reds at Hershey Sports Arena. Harvey will be inducted into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024 prior to Hershey's next home game on Sunday, March 30 versus Utica.

