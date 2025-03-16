Copley Holds Fort, Reign Wins in Shootout

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (34-19-3-1) held on to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights (24-31-3-1) in a shootout by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena.

Pheonix Copley helped keep Ontario in the game with 20 saves during regulation and overtime before turning down both shooters he faced in the skill session. Jack Studnicka added a goal and an assist to lead the way on the offensive end for the Reign.

Ontario improved to 7-1 in shootouts this season, and forwards Glenn Gawdin and Jeff Malott remained perfect on the year. Gawdin has scored on all five of his attempts, while Malott is 4-for-4.

The Reign took the initial lead late in the first period when they converted on their first power play of the contest. Samuel Fagemo fed Studnicka through the middle of the ice for a deflection that beat goaltender Akira Schmid to make it 1-0 at 14:02. Reilly Walsh factored in on the strike, Studnicka's 15th of the year, with the second assist.

Ontario added on at 12:18 of the middle frame with the lone goal of the second, which also involved Studnicka. The Windsor, Ontario native found space for a rush into the offensive end on the left wing and outwaited a Henderson defender to slip a pass toward the center of the zone for Martin Chromiak, who shot the puck just underneath the crossbar for his 12th tally of the year. Andre Lee picked up the second assist on the play, which had the Reign ahead 2-0 after 40 minutes.

The Silver Knights didn't go quietly, however, and hung in the game during the third before forcing overtime with a last-minute goal.

Braeden Bowman got Henderson on the board at 6:42 of the third by deflecting a shot from the point past Copley to make it 2-1.

Ontario carried its one goal lead into the final minute of regulation, but Silver Knights' forward Tanner Laczynski evened the contest with 30 seconds remaining on the clock. Henderson was shorthanded at the time of the goal, but pulled Schmid in exchange for an extra attacker to make it a 5-on-5 play. Laczynski's late tally got his team a point and extended the game into overtime.

That's where Copley came up big for the Reign, stopping all four shots the Silver Knights sent his way during the 3-on-3 session. Ontario had a late power play in the final minute of OT but could not convert and the game finished in the shootout.

Schmid was credited with 30 saves in a losing effort for Henderson, dropping his record on the year vs. Ontario to 1-2-1. The Reign held a 33-22 edge in shots on net during the contest and scored the lone power play goal, finishing 1-for-6 while holding the Silver Knights to an 0-for-5 mark.

Postgame reactions from Chromiak and head coach Marco Sturm are below -

Martin Chromiak

On Gawdin and Malott's shootout goals

It's great watching them. It's basically like you said, automatic. Every time they go on, they score. They have their moves and they work. It's great.

On being back after injury

I feel great. It's always so fun to be with the team when we're winning. It was tough when I had to watch a couple of games. It's nice to be back, get two points and six points this week.

On Pinelli's game

I think lately he's great. Even when he was playing with us, he was good. He was very good on faceoffs and that's huge, starting every shift with the puck. So good for him that he gets this chance.

On playing with Hudon and Gawdin

It's good. It's fun. They're one of the older guys, so I can learn a lot from them. So just trying to help them and listen to them. I thought today was pretty good.

Marco Sturm

On today's third consecutive win

It doesn't feel like it, but you know, at the end of the day, it's always nice to have two points. It's a grind and you have to enjoy every win. Obviously just the way that the game turned out, we shouldn't be happy. I think we just have a different standard. Should have been better and should have been a win over 60 minutes.

On Pheonix Copley

He was outstanding and even on that goal against at the end, he didn't see anything. I just watched it. I think Hicketts was in front of him and he couldn't see the puck. The guy who was shooting, he's a pretty good player. So we can't allow him to shoot but again, things happen. We shouldn't be in that position. Forget about Studnicka's open net, stuff like that happens. Our game started to collapse a little bit, probably after the power play early on in the period. So again, that's something we have to move on from, something we have to get better at, and hopefully we can be better down the road.

On Gawdin and Malott in the shootout

They give me the confidence. I think they have it but I'm the guy who picks them. They've been great since they've been one and two shooters. A lot of times it stopped right after that. So it's a pretty good record, I have to say.

On the confidence going into shootout

So far this season, we've had great goaltending. I think Ports was outstanding too and now Cops. Somehow our shooters have been really, really hot. It's pretty much the same ones too. They find a way.

Ontario will hit the road and travel to face two Central Division opponents this week, beginning with the Texas Stars in Cedar Park, Tex. The Reign's first matchup against Texas is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.