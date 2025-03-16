Abbotsford Canucks Shutout the Calgary Wranglers 1-0

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The puck dropped on the final game of Abbotsford's homestand as they faced the Calgary Wranglers for the 10th time this season.

Nikita Tolopilo returned to the crease for the Canucks, going head-to-head with Waltteri Ignatjew in Calgary's net.

Following a hard-fought shootout victory the night before, Abbotsford made a few tweaks to the lineup. The top three lines remained intact, with Arshdeep Bains, Max Sasson, and Linus Karlsson leading the charge. Jujhar Khaira stayed alongside Sammy Blais and Aatu Räty, while Ty Mueller continued centering Tristen Nielsen and Danila Klimovich. Phil Di Giuseppe returned to action, slotting in on the left wing with Chase Wouters and Nate Smith to round out the Canucks' forward group.

On the back end, Akito Hirose was paired with Cole McWard to start, while Christian Felton lined up with Christian Wolanin. Joe Arntsen also returned to the lineup, skating alongside Kirill Kudryavtsev.

The game opened with Calgary controlling early possession, registering a handful of shots before Abbotsford could respond. The Canucks found themselves shorthanded for four of the first 20 minutes, but Tolopilo stood tall, turning aside all 13 shots he faced. Ignatjew was equally solid in Calgary's net, keeping the game scoreless heading into the second period.

Both teams came out looking to break the deadlock, and seven minutes in, Abbotsford got their first power play opportunity. With the faceoff already set in the offensive zone, it took just six seconds for Linus Karlsson to jam the puck through Ignatjew's pads, giving the Canucks a 1-0 lead. The rest of the period saw Abbotsford spending more time shorthanded, including a 5-on-3 penalty kill, but Tolopilo and the defense held firm.

With twenty minutes left, Abbotsford aimed to extend their lead and secure the two points in regulation. Both teams exchanged chances, but the goaltenders continued to steal the show. As time wound down, Calgary pulled their goalie for the extra attacker, but the Canucks held strong. Tolopilo shut the door completely, earning a shutout and sealing a 1-0 victory.

With the win, Abbotsford swept the weekend series and extended their winning streak to five games. The team will now have a few days to recover before heading on the road to face the Manitoba Moose.

