Hershey Bears Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team in the American Hockey League this season to secure a spot in the postseason. With Hershey's win today at Chicago, the Bears are playoff-bound for the 72nd time in the franchise's storied history.

The Bears are the defending back-to-back Calder Cup Champions, defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds two years in a row to claim the organization's 12th and 13th championships. Hershey looks to become just the second team in AHL history to claim the Calder Cup three consecutive seasons, a distinction only attended by the Springfield Indians in 1960-62.

Under the direction of Todd Nelson this season, Hershey owns a 37-15-5-1 record, good for 80 points, and the top mark in the Atlantic Division. The Bears have a 20-3-4-1 record on the road in 2024-25, good for a league-best .804 points percentage. Hershey is in the midst of a franchise record 10-game road trip, and through five games, the club owns a 4-0-0-1 record.

Hershey has 14 games left in the regular season, which concludes on April 19. Please stay tuned to HersheyBears.com and Hershey Bears social media pages for further information on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.