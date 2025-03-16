Hershey Bears Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, becoming the first team in the American Hockey League this season to secure a spot in the postseason. With Hershey's win today at Chicago, the Bears are playoff-bound for the 72nd time in the franchise's storied history.
The Bears are the defending back-to-back Calder Cup Champions, defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds two years in a row to claim the organization's 12th and 13th championships. Hershey looks to become just the second team in AHL history to claim the Calder Cup three consecutive seasons, a distinction only attended by the Springfield Indians in 1960-62.
Under the direction of Todd Nelson this season, Hershey owns a 37-15-5-1 record, good for 80 points, and the top mark in the Atlantic Division. The Bears have a 20-3-4-1 record on the road in 2024-25, good for a league-best .804 points percentage. Hershey is in the midst of a franchise record 10-game road trip, and through five games, the club owns a 4-0-0-1 record.
Hershey has 14 games left in the regular season, which concludes on April 19. Please stay tuned to HersheyBears.com and Hershey Bears social media pages for further information on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Ads Bounce Back against IceHogs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers Earn Redemption against Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Tripped up by Bears 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Outlast Phantoms, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hershey Bears Clinch Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Rally Comes up Short, Lose 2-1 to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Minten's Natural Hat Trick Propels P-Bruins Past Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Newcomer Fraser Minten Paces Bruins Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Garrett Wilson's 278th Game with Phantoms Is New Lehigh Valley Record - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Stian Solberg to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners' Onyebuchi Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Penguins, Game #60 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brown, Miller, Sedley Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolves, 4 p.m. ET - Hershey Bears
- Game #59: Tucson Roadrunners (28-25-3-2) vs San Jose Barracuda (29-21-4-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Wrap up Weekend with a Visit to Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds for Fourth Time this Season - Henderson Silver Knights
- Agozzino's Hat Trick Powers Roadrunners Past Barracuda, 6-3 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Top Wolves, 5-0 - Hershey Bears
- Poturalski Sets Points Record in Loss to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
- Abbotsford Secures a 5-4 Shootout Victory Over the Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.