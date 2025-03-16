IceHogs Wrap up Weekend with a Visit to Milwaukee

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs conclude their three games in three days stretch with a visit to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals at 3 p.m. this afternoon. Both the IceHogs and Admirals are coming off of losses on Saturday night.

AA Extends Point Streak - Andreas Athanasiou extend his point streak last night to five games when he set up Joey Anderson for the first goal of the game last night against Grand Rapids. Athanasiou has recorded ten points in his last ten games and has six multi-point games in 20 games with Rockford this season. The speedy forward now has 21 points (10G, 11A) with the IceHogs.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 25-26-5-1, 56 points (5th Central Division)

Milwaukee - 30-19-4-6, 70 points (2nd Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download The IceHogs App Listen on Mixlr

Doing Time- Rockford spent plenty of time killing penalties last night against Grand Rapids. The IceHogs took six penalties throughout the contest and had to try and kill off three sperate 5-on-3 power-plays for the Griffins. All three of the Griffins goals came on the power-play, two of which came with a two-man advantage. Grand Rapids' three power-play goals ended Rockford's stretch of killing off eleven consecutive penalties. The IceHogs have been called for six infractions in each of the last two games.

Scouting The Admirals- The Milwaukee Admirals fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 last night in Milwaukee. The Admirals went 0/4 on the power-play and 0/1 on the penalty-kill against Hartford. The Ad's lead the season series against Rockford with a 5-1-0-2 record and won the last meeting by a 3-1 score. Four of the eight matchups have gone to overtime including the last time the two teams met in Milwaukee. Cal O'Reilly has the most points against Rockford among active skaters for the Ad's while Cole Guttman has seven points in eight games against Milwaukee this season. Drew Commesso has only started two games against the Admirals this season and has a 1-1 record.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Oct. 18 vs Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 3-6

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-5

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-3

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 2-1 SO

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 5-0

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 4-5 OT

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. W 5-4 SO

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.