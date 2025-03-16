Iowa Pulls Away from Manitoba in 6-2 Win

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild scored three goals in the third period to pull away from the Manitoba Moose in a 6-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday afternoon. Travis Boyd (2-2=4), Liam Öhgren (1-2=3), and Ryan O'Rourke (0-2=2) matched career highs for points in a game, while Graeme Clarke (2-1=3) and Ben Jones (0-2=2) also registered multi-point games.

Iowa opened the scoring 1:15 into the contest. Öhgren sent a pass wide for Boyd, who wired a wrister over the glove of Chris Driedger (22 saves). O'Rourke earned his first assist of the game on Boyd's tally.

Dominic Toninato snuck a shot under Samuel Hlavaj (27 saves) 9:33 into the first period to tie the game.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 7-6 in the first period.

Clarke snapped a shot off the crossbar and in following a face-off win by Boyd and Öhgren 9:16 into the middle frame.

Isaak Phillips evened the score at 2-2 at 11:42 just prior to a Manitoba power play expiring.

Clarke struck again to put the Wild ahead for good with 2:43 remaining in the period. With Iowa skating 6-on-5, Jones and Boyd combined to set up Clarke, who beat Dreiger through traffic from the top of the right circle.

The Wild outshot the Moose 17-16 through 40 minutes.

Iowa jumped out to a 4-2 lead 1:18 into the third period. O'Rourke sent a pass through the neutral zone for Clarke, who sprung Öhgren for a breakaway and forehand finish past Dreidger.

David Spacek blasted a slap shot off Boyd's leg and into the back of the net with the Wild on the power play at 3:03. Jones picked up his second assist of the game on Boyd's goal.

Gavin Hain capped the scoring with assists from Carson Lambos and Adam Raska with 6:20 to play.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 29-28. Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa hosts the Ontario Reign on Saturday, Mar. 22 at 6 p.m. on Racing Night, presented by Iowa Speedway. The first 1,500 fans will receive a hat presented by Iowa Speedway and KGGO.

