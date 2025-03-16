Poturalski Sets Points Record in Loss to Roadrunners

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Tucson, Ariz. - The San Jose Barracuda (29-21-4-3) fell behind by three goals in the first period on Saturday night at the Tucson Convention Center, and despite getting back within a goal in the third, would fall 6-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners (28-25-3-2). In the loss, Andrew Poturalski scored, setting a franchise record for points in a season at 62.

In the first, the Barracuda were on their heels from the opening faceoff and at 7:30 Curtis Douglas (6) opened the scoring by ripping in a one-timer from between the circles. Less than three minutes later, Andrew Agozzino (15) pivoted a shot past Gabe Carriere's blocker from just outside the crease. Later in the frame, the Roadrunners would make it 3-0 as Agozzino (16) one-timed home a pass from Kailer Yamamoto on the power play at 15:32. Tucson would carry the 3-0 lead into the intermission, outshooting the Barracuda 17-6.

Down by three in the second, Colin White (11) would finally get his team on the board as he carried the puck down the right wing before beating Matt Villalta on the far side a minute and 35 seconds into the period. The Barracuda went to the box four times in the second. During a five-on-three advantage, Agozzino (17) completed the hat trick with a top-shelf snipe from the right wing at 10:50. The Cuda managed to answer with just a minute and 32 seconds left in the second when Poturalski (25) snapped in his 10th power-play goal of the year after Danil Gushchin seemed a pass to him.

In the third, the Barracuda drew three power plays and on their third attempt managed to inch within a goal on a Rem Pitlick (2) blast at 14:56. Unfortunately, the Barracuda would not get any closer and the Roadrunners would score twice on the empty net.

The Barracuda wrap up their four-game road trip in Tucson on Sunday at 4 p.m and return to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday morning (10:30 a.m.) for Cuda Classroom Day. For more info, go to SJBarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.