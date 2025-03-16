Garrett Wilson's 278th Game with Phantoms Is New Lehigh Valley Record

Allentown, PA - Lehigh Valley Phantoms captain Garrett Wilson has broken the all-time Lehigh Valley record for most games with the team by suiting up in his 278th Phantoms game this afternoon passing Greg Carey who played 277 games with Lehigh Valley from 2016-20. Also celebrating his 34th birthday today, the rugged winger has scored 57-69-123 in his five seasons with the Phantoms with 661 penalty minutes, also a Lehigh Valley record.

"It's a huge honor," Wilson said. "In the AHL, you're moving lots and you never know where you're going to find a home. And I'm lucky to find it here. Rob and Jim Brooks have been great for me. Keep me around and helping out the young guys. Philly is trusting me with taking care of the young guys and it's a huge honor for me and I don't take it lightly."

In a pro career beginning in 2011 with the AHL San Antonio Rampage and ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones, Wilson has since played in 876 career professional games over 14 seasons and recorded his milestone 400th career point with a goal early in Friday's game scoring 186-214-400 since beginning in 2011.

Head coach Ian Laperriere has sung the praises of Wilson's leadership and professionalism for years.

"Well for me, he helps me so much," Laperriere said. "The way he is off the ice. His work ethic is amazing on the ice. I see him as a big brother for those kids. Especially for the young kids that come from juniors and then they play pro. They have to look up to somebody and he's the right guy. He takes care of himself. He brings the kids in the gym. He just makes my job easier."

Wilson's 1257 career penalty minutes in the AHL makes him the active PIM leader and 82nd all-time in AHL history. In his 691 career AHL games with San Antonio, Portland, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto, he has scored 148-180-328. Wilson has also played in 84 career NHL games with Florida and Pittsburgh. He now moves into seventh in Phantoms' franchise history in games played. The franchise record is held by Peter White who played in 431 games with the Philadelphia Phantoms.

