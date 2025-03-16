Silver Knights Defeat Firebirds for Fourth Time this Season

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 2-1, at Acrisure Arena on Wednesday evening. Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 34 of 35 shots for his 15th win of the season. Forward Ben Hemmerling recorded his first professional point.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Coachella opened the scoring with a goal from Ottavainen midway through the first period.

Less than a minute later, Kai Uchacz tucked it in behind Kokko to make it a 1-1 game. Hemmerling picked up the assist on the play. It marked Uchacz's 13th goal of the season, which ties him with Mitch McLain for most goals on the active Silver Knights roster.

At 12:15 in the second, Alexander Holtz gave Henderson their first lead of the evening. Tanner Laczynski fed him the puck from behind the net. Holtz buried it for his sixth goal in eight games with the Silver Knights.

Lindbom stopped 15 of 15 shots in the second period and 12 of 12 in the third to secure the 2-1 victory for Henderson.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Mar 16 | 3:00 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Wednesday, Mar 19 | 7:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Friday, Mar 21 | 6:00 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls | Tickets

Saturday, Mar 22 | 1:00 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Sunday, March 16, where they'll take on the Ontario Reign. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. PT.

