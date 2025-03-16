IceHogs Rally Comes up Short, Lose 2-1 to Admirals
March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 2 to 1 on Sunday afternoon inside Panther Arena in Milwaukee.
The Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st period, striking just 3:41 in. Jake Lucchini deflected a puck in past Drew Commesso while on the man-advantage. In the final minute of the period, Jake Livingstone banged in a rebound from the bottom of the near circle.
IceHogs captain Brett Seney left the game midway through the opening period after a collision in the middle of the slot.
Rockford cut into the deficit 6:33 into the middle frame with Aku Räty's first goal as an IceHogs. Kevin Korchinski shot the puck from the right point and got the deflection from Raty's stick to make it 2-1.
The Hogs pushed in the 3rd period for the equalizer, but couldn't beat Matt Murray, who finished with 29 saves in the win.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Moose with a "Wet Your Whistle Wednesday"! Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
