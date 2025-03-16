IceHogs Rally Comes up Short, Lose 2-1 to Admirals

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs fell to the Milwaukee Admirals 2 to 1 on Sunday afternoon inside Panther Arena in Milwaukee.

The Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st period, striking just 3:41 in. Jake Lucchini deflected a puck in past Drew Commesso while on the man-advantage. In the final minute of the period, Jake Livingstone banged in a rebound from the bottom of the near circle.

IceHogs captain Brett Seney left the game midway through the opening period after a collision in the middle of the slot.

Rockford cut into the deficit 6:33 into the middle frame with Aku Räty's first goal as an IceHogs. Kevin Korchinski shot the puck from the right point and got the deflection from Raty's stick to make it 2-1.

The Hogs pushed in the 3rd period for the equalizer, but couldn't beat Matt Murray, who finished with 29 saves in the win.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Moose with a "Wet Your Whistle Wednesday"! Click here for tickets.

