Checkers Earn Redemption against Marlies

March 16, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TORONTO, ON- The Checkers took control early in their rematch against the Marlies, and while Toronto would have a late-game surge, the fired-up visitors had enough to come out on top 3-2.

The Checkers were first on the board in the first period with another showing from the dominant power-play squad, as John Leonard battled a puck in the crease during a 5-on-3 opportunity.

Charlotte tallied their second power-play point with a quick shot from Ben Steeves on a rebound to open up the second period. The Marlies got on the board as the matchup reached its midway point, but Sandis Vilmanis rounded out the second period by scoring a breakaway goal off the back of an expiring penalty-kill clock.

Toronto kicked off the third period by pulling back within a goal and would continue to push through the rest of regulation, but the Checkers were able to withstand it all - including a stellar save from Ken Appleby keeping the puck off the goal line in the final minute - and came out on top with some Sunday afternoon redemption in Toronto.

The Checkers finished their season series against Toronto with a 2-2-0-0 record ... Justin Sourdif returned to the lineup after missing the last three games due to injury and extended his assist streak to three games ... This was Jesse Puljujarvi's first multi-point game as a Checker and started a two-game point streak for him ... Leonard's goal was his 28th of the season - ranking him third in the AHL and tied for seventh in Checkers franchise history ... C.J. Smith has points in four straight games ... The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in three straight games and in five of their last six games ... This was the 11th time this season that the Checkers have scored multiple power-play goals in a single game and the second time in the last three contests ... Riley Bezeau, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riley Hughes, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Mikulas Hovorka, Dennis Cesana and Kaapo Kahkonen were the scratches for Charlotte

