Moose Defense Lacking in 10-4 Beatdown

The Manitoba Moose (14-17-0-0) lost a 10-4 decision against the Colorado Eagles (13-10-2-1) on Wednesday night at Budweiser Events Center.

With just over two minutes gone in the first period, the Moose were awarded a power play and Leon Gawanke sent a shot on net from the blueline that got through traffic and gave Manitoba the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Jayson Megna scored on a man advantage in favour of Colorado and tied the game 1-1. Eagles goaltender Hunter Miska got in on the action and notched an assist on Megna's tally. With 8:59 gone in the first, a lucky bounce went JC Lipon's way and he found the back of the net giving the Moose the 2-1 advantage. Igor Shvyrev scored just over a minute later to even up the game at two a piece. With 1:01 remaining in the first, the Moose found themselves down five-on-three and the Eagles capitalized and found their first lead of the game making the score 3-2.

Logan O'Connor started off the scoring in the second frame for the Eagles and improved Colorado's lead to 4-2. With 4:35 gone in the second, Jimmy Oligny found Seth Griffith's rebound to get the Moose within one. Midway through the frame, Kevin Connauton collected his second tally of the night and gave Colorado the 5-3 lead. Just under a minute later, Sheldon Dries struck for the Eagles and made the score 6-3. With just under two minutes remaining in the second, Colin Campbell collected a tally of his own for Colorado and improved their lead to 7-3.

With 2:31 gone in the third period, Derek Hulak put away a Moose rebound and made the score 7-4. Two minutes later, Erik Condra built on the Eagles lead and improved the total count to 8-4. Midway through the third, Shane Bowers scored on an Eagles power play to give Colorado a five goal lead. With 3:54 remaining in the third, Josh Anderson struck for the Eagles to stamp Colorado's 10-4 victory.

Quick Hits

C.J. Suess is currently on three-game point streak (2G, 3A)

JC Lipon is currently on a three-game point streak (2G, 3A)

Seth Griffith is currently on a two-game point streak (1G, 2A)

Brent Pedersen is currently on a two-game assist streak (2A) What's Next?

The Moose return home to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

