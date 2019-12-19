Pittis Inducted into Rochester Americans Hall of Fame

Stockton Heat assistant coach Domenic Pittis was named to the Rochester Americans Hall of Fame, announced Thursday by the AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

Pittis, the 65th inductee to the Americans Hall of Fame, will be honored at the Amerks' game against Syracuse Crunch on January 31.

In three years with Rochester, Pittis recorded 246 points to reach the top-20 all-time scoring list among Americans forwards, and he ranks 17th in that group with 171 assists. Additionally, Pittis pitched in 70 points in 57 Calder Cup Playoff games to help the Americans make back-to-back trips to the finals in 1999 and 2000.

The Calgary, Alberta native played in a in five seasons in the AHL, splitting time between Rochester, Syracuse and Milwaukee. He totaled 342 points in 309 games played in the AHL, with 109 goals and a plus-28 rating. Pittis also skated in 86 NHL games, totaling 16 points with five goals.

"I'm extremely honored to have been inducted into the Rochester Americans Hall of Fame," said Pittis. "I played with so many great players, but it really was the group and the Amerks culture that made my time in Rochester so memorable."

Among Pittis's accomplishments is a John B. Sollenberger Trophy, which goes to the AHL's top point-getter during the regular season, earned in the 1998-99 season while he helped the Americans set a team record with 52 wins.

Pittis, who played 19 seasons of professional hockey, has been with the Stockton Heat since the the team's inception in the 2015-16 season.

