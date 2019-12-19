Lehigh Valley Signs Max Willman to PTO

Center Max Willman with the Reading Royals

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today that they have signed center Max Willman to a professional tryout.

Willman, 24, is currently in his first professional season and has totaled 15 points in 16 games for the Reading Royals after he signed an ECHL contract with the Royals on September 4, 2019. He has only gone two straight games without at least a point once this year and registered a seven-game point streak from November 22 to December 4.

A native of Barnstable, Massachusetts, Willman spent four years at Brown University from 2014-2018 and posted 45 points (16G, 29A) in 99 games and then played in 36 games as a graduate transfer student at Boston University in 2018-19. He was teammates at Boston University with Flyers forward Joel Farabee.

The 6-foot forward was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (121st overall).

