Richard Scores Twice in Admirals Win

December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - With his birthday coming up in just two days, Anthony Richard provided himself an early birthday present as he scored both of the Admirals goals to help guide them to their 8th consecutive home win in a 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Troy Grosenick stopped 23 shots in goal for the Ads, to run his record to 11-2-1 on the season.

Richard got the Admirals on the board late in the first period as he used an extra gear to get around the San Antonio defense before firing a shot that beat Rampage goalie Ville Husso. Miikka Salomaki earned the assist on Richard's eighth of the season.

His second of the night came at the 4:42 mark of the second period to push the Admirals lead to 2-0. Rem Pitlick carried puck into the Rampage zone where he dropped it for Alex Carrier. With Richard stationed in front of the net Carrier sent a shot that he redirected past Husso.

San Antonio would cut the Admirals in half on a goal by Joey LaLeggia with 6:20 to play in the second, but that was as close as they would get as Grosenick and the Ads defense shut the door the rest of the way.

The Admirals will go for their ninth straight on home ice as they finish up their pre-Christmas portion of their schedule on Friday night at 7 pm when they play host to the Cleveland Monsters.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.