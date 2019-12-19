Ian Scott Injury Update
December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today that goaltender Ian Scott has undergone successful hip surgery to correct ongoing issues related to impingement. He is expected to miss a minimum of six months but the team anticipates Scott to be ready for training camp in 2020.
Scott, 20, has not appeared in any game action this season due to injury. In 2018-19, the Calgary native went 38-8-1-2 with a 1.83 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and eight shutouts with the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL). He was named the CHL Goaltender of the Year, captured the Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL's top goaltender and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team. He went on to post a 16-6-1-0 record in the postseason with a 1.96 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and five shutouts to lead the Raiders to a WHL Championship, earning recognition as the WHL Playoff MVP. Scott also represented Canada at the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championships.
Scott was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract on December 14, 2018.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 19, 2019
- Jets Claim Eric Comrie off Waivers - Manitoba Moose
- Ian Scott Injury Update - Toronto Marlies
- Admirals to Hand Give out Richard Bobbleheads - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pittis Inducted into Rochester Americans Hall of Fame - Stockton Heat
- Blue Jackets Add Defenseman Gabriel Carlsson on Emergency Recall - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Head into Holidays with Three-Game Weekend Set - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Emil Larmi Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Inducting Domenic Pittis into Hall of Fame on Friday, January 31 - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wild Ousts Heat in a 4-3 Overtime Thriller - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Comeback Falls Short, Dropped 4-3 by Ontario - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Defense Lacking in 10-4 Beatdown - Manitoba Moose
- Kirkland Goal Helps Heat Earn Point in Wednesday Tilt - Stockton Heat
- Power Trio Leads Reign past San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Earns Historic Win in 10-4 Thumping of Manitoba - Colorado Eagles
- Richard, Admirals Skate Past Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Richard Scores Twice in Admirals Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.