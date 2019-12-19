Gustavsson Recalled by Ottawa
December 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the Belleville Senators.
Gustavsson is 7-3-1 this season in 11 games with a 3.64 GAA and a .881 save percentage.
The Swedish netminder has yet to make his NHL debut.
Belleville is back in action Friday when they visit Syracuse for the second time this season. The Sens are back home Saturday against Toronto, with less than 250 tickets currently available.
