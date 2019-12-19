Admirals to Hand Give out Richard Bobbleheads

Milwaukee, WI - To celebrate his birthday, the Admirals will give out bobbleheads of star forward Anthony Richard, courtesy of PCI, on Friday, December 20th when they team hosts the Cleveland Monsters at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

Richard, who turns 23 on Friday, is in his fourth full season with the Admirals and shows nine goals in 29 games this season, including two on Wednesday night in Milwaukee's 2-1 win over San Antonio. Last season the Trois Rivieres, QC native led the team in scoring with 24 goals and 47 points and also made his NHL debut with the Predators.

During his time in Milwaukee Richard has skated in 232 games and potted 56 goals and 54 assists for 110 points.

In addition to the bobblehead, Richard and the Admirals will go for their ninth consecutive home win against the Monsters on Friday night.

Fans can order tickets for the game by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or online at milwaukeeadmirals.com.

